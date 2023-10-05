According to the report: These 3 super-rich have recently lost the most money

(Symbolic image) These are the richest Germans who lost the most millions last year. Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

There will be 226 billionaires in Germany by 2023. “Manager Magazin” determined this number and published a list of the richest Germans.

However, not everyone on the list has become richer compared to the previous year.

Some of them suffered heavy losses. Including well-known names like the Albrechts and Reimanns.

Despite the crisis, many stocks rose last year. This is causing the number of billionaires in Germany to rise once again. According to estimates by the “Manager MagazineThere are now a total of 226 in Germany – 14 more than in 2022. However, not all of the country’s rich individuals or families have made profits in the past twelve months. Some also suffered losses. Business Insider reveals who lost how many millions.

The richest Germans who lost the most millions last year

According to “Manager Magazin”, the assets of the 500 richest Germans have increased by 82 billion euros to almost 1.1 trillion euros since last year. These rich people still had to take losses…

Third place: The Theo Albrecht junior family and the Babette Albrecht family/Otto family

Loss: 800 million euros each

Theo Albrecht junior is the eldest son of Aldi Nord founder Theo Albrecht. Today he is co-owner of the companies Aldi Nord and Trader Joe’s. He is Babette Albrecht’s brother-in-law. Babette Albrecht is a billionaire’s widow and also co-owner of the companies Aldi-Nord and Trader Joe’s. She was married to Berthold Albrecht, son of Aldi Nord founder Theo Albrecht. The Albrechts’ assets will amount to 18.4 billion euros for 2023. This represents a loss of 800 million euros compared to the previous year. The family comes in eighth place on “Manager Magazine’s” list of the richest Germans.

The Otto family also had to make a loss of 800 million euros. She is behind the companies Otto-Versand, About You and Paramount, among others. With total assets of 13.7 billion euros, they are in tenth place on the list of the richest Germans.

Second place: Strüngmann family (Andreas Strüngmann, Thomas Strüngmann)

Loss: a total of 3.6 billion euros (1.8 billion each)

“Manager Magazin” estimates Andreas Strüngmann’s fortune at 13 billion euros. Together with his brother (also worth 13 billion), he was one of the first investors in the German biotechnology company Biontech, which brought the first corona vaccine onto the market. Although the brothers share 13th place on the list of the richest Germans, they still suffered a loss of 1.8 billion euros each compared to the previous year.

First place: Reimann family

Loss: 3.5 billion euros

However, the Reimann family suffered the greatest loss. “Manager Magazin” estimates the family’s assets at 30.5 billion euros. In the previous year it was an estimated 34 billion euros. The family earned their money through JAB Holding. Through the construct, the family holds shares in several companies, including the Jacobs coffee brand.

