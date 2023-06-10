According to top investment banks, you should invest in these 6 sectors

Top investment firms have shared with us the sectors in which they recommend stocks to buy. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

After nine months of relative stagnation, US stock markets are starting to recover. Investors must decide whether to hold onto the winners of the market or bet on the laggards. Six leading investment houses showed us which sectors are the best to invest in right now.

After nine months without much movement, the USShares born again. The S&P 500 is beginning to break out of the relatively tight 3600 to 4200 range it was in from late August through late May. This recent momentum has prompted several investment firms such as Bank of America and BMO Capital Markets to raise their year-end price targets for the index.