Accusation of price fixing – cartel investigation against Swiss fragrance manufacturers

  • The Federal Competition Commission (Comco) has launched a cartel investigation into four fragrance manufacturers.
  • Among them are the two French-speaking Swiss manufacturers Givaudan and Firmenich.
  • The companies are accused of price fixing.

“There is a suspicion that they coordinated their pricing policy, prevented their competitors from supplying certain customers and restricted the production of certain fragrances,” writes the Weko in a message.

In addition to the two Swiss companies, the US group Flavors & Fragrances and Symrise from Germany are also affected by the allegations. The presumption of innocence applies to all accused.

Searches at multiple locations

House searches have already been carried out at several company locations. These took place together with the competition authorities from the EU, Great Britain and the USA. The company Givaudan confirmed the house searches and says it will fully cooperate with the authorities.

The EU Commission had already made the investigation public on Tuesday evening, but had not yet named the companies.


SRF 4 News, March 7th, 2023, 8:00 p.m.;


