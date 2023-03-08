- The Federal Competition Commission (Comco) has launched a cartel investigation into four fragrance manufacturers.
- Among them are the two French-speaking Swiss manufacturers Givaudan and Firmenich.
- The companies are accused of price fixing.
“There is a suspicion that they coordinated their pricing policy, prevented their competitors from supplying certain customers and restricted the production of certain fragrances,” writes the Weko in a message.
In addition to the two Swiss companies, the US group Flavors & Fragrances and Symrise from Germany are also affected by the allegations. The presumption of innocence applies to all accused.
Searches at multiple locations
House searches have already been carried out at several company locations. These took place together with the competition authorities from the EU, Great Britain and the USA. The company Givaudan confirmed the house searches and says it will fully cooperate with the authorities.
The EU Commission had already made the investigation public on Tuesday evening, but had not yet named the companies.
SRF 4 News, March 7th, 2023, 8:00 p.m.; sda/dpa/reuters/hedge;fulu
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.
Close
Well informed at all times!
Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More
Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer
push notifications
You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?
Most Read Articles
Scroll left
Scroll right
Social Login
For the registration we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* emailAddress *}
{* displayName *}
{* mobile *}
{* addressCity *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}