The Federal Competition Commission (Comco) has launched a cartel investigation into four fragrance manufacturers.

Among them are the two French-speaking Swiss manufacturers Givaudan and Firmenich.

The companies are accused of price fixing.

“There is a suspicion that they coordinated their pricing policy, prevented their competitors from supplying certain customers and restricted the production of certain fragrances,” writes the Weko in a message.

In addition to the two Swiss companies, the US group Flavors & Fragrances and Symrise from Germany are also affected by the allegations. The presumption of innocence applies to all accused.

Searches at multiple locations

House searches have already been carried out at several company locations. These took place together with the competition authorities from the EU, Great Britain and the USA.

Legend: Givaudan’s headquarters in Vernier. Keystone/Martial Trezzini



Givaudan and Symrise confirmed to be part of the investigation. Both say they will fully cooperate with the authorities.

Weko and the EU Commission had already confirmed the investigation on Tuesday evening, but had not yet named the companies.

Significant image damage

An expert from the Zürcher Kantonalbank speaks of a setback for the industry and thus also for Givaudan. From today’s perspective, however, it is difficult to assess the result of the investigation. He reckons the investigation could potentially take years.

Meanwhile, Bank Vontobel says the authorities have good reason to assume misconduct. Should such assumptions come true, this would mean considerable damage to the image of the entire industry, says the Vontobel analyst. Possible fines (in the EU a maximum of 10 percent of sales) could also damage the company.