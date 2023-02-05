Home Business Acea, are the accusations of misogyny against Palermo a retaliation? The news
Acea, are the accusations of misogyny against Palermo a retaliation? The news

Acea, are the accusations of misogyny against Palermo a retaliation? The news

Acea, shocking accusations of misogyny against CEO Palermo. But something doesn’t add up

The CEO of Acea Fabrizio Palermo it would be sort of squire nineteenth centurywith the doorbell in his hand calling his assistants to bring him lunch. At least, this is what is reconstructed by Repubblica who heard an anonymous voice. But as far as Affaritaliani.it things would be very different. Meanwhile, the lawyers of the Roman multi-utility have sent a very harsh letter to the Gedi group’s newspaper, denying the entire reconstruction.

But let’s go in order. In the published anonymous letter we read that the CEO “he expects to be served and revered from morning to night with Third World enslavement methods regarding the respect of women, who are belittled as mere servants. Use a bell to call us”. And again, in the typed and unsigned sheet “for fear of revenge that would surely make me lose my job” – the woman allegedly turned to the president Michaela Castelli to signal, in a rather uncertain Italian, “the behavior of the new CEO towards the hostesses and employees”, according to him “spoiled by male racism”.

Accredited sources report that in 2022 a tender was called for the award of a 21 million euro contract, lasting two years, for the security and hostess service. Shortly after taking office, the managing director would have “been careful” – as they say in these cases – the entire procedure and, at the end of December, would have canceled the tender. Now pay attention to the dates: on January 4, the famous anonymous letter arrives in which they refer to harassment by Palermo himself against the hostesses.

