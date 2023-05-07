Acea, Fabrizio Palermo confirmed as CEO

Acea, Palermo confirmed CEO

Today, Acea’s Board of Directors, appointed by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on 18 April, met for the first time under the chairmanship of Barbara Marinali. The Board of Directors has appointed Fabrizio Palermo as managing director and general manager of the Company, who has been granted powers for the ordinary management of the Company and the Group. The company makes it known. In addition to the statutory functions of representation, the Chairman has been recognized by the Board with specific powers, including those relating to Corporate Governance. During the same meeting, the Board of Directors also appointed Fabio Paris as the manager in charge of drafting Acea’s corporate accounting documents. Subscribe to the newsletter

