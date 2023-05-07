Home » Acea, Fabrizio Palermo confirmed as CEO
Business

Acea, Fabrizio Palermo confirmed as CEO

by admin
Acea, Fabrizio Palermo confirmed as CEO

Acea, Palermo confirmed CEO

Today, Acea’s Board of Directors, appointed by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on 18 April, met for the first time under the chairmanship of Barbara Marinali. The Board of Directors has appointed Fabrizio Palermo as managing director and general manager of the Company, who has been granted powers for the ordinary management of the Company and the Group. The company makes it known. In addition to the statutory functions of representation, the Chairman has been recognized by the Board with specific powers, including those relating to Corporate Governance. During the same meeting, the Board of Directors also appointed Fabio Paris as the manager in charge of drafting Acea’s corporate accounting documents. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  4S shops raise prices after the vehicle purchase tax is halved?

You may also like

Federal Reserve signals interest rate pause

Migrants, Cutro decree: the patch worse than the...

Trisa launches paper tooth cleaners

Government, ok to the “Fuortes standard”. Gdf, the...

The big profiteer of the e-ticket offensive

The stock price plummeted!Another U.S. bank at risk...

Real estate: return of low interest rates?

Horror in Savona, 28-year-old shot in the head:...

Higher prices, more margin and higher wages

Open to Meraviglia, Santanchè’s fury for the misspelled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy