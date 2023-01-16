Home Business Acea: the placement of a Green Bond for an 8-year “benchmark” is under way
Acea: the placement of a Green Bond for an 8-year "benchmark" is under way

Acea has launched a bond loan, in the form of a Green Bond, for a “benchmark” amount and with a duration of 8 years. The transaction is part of the Green Financing Framework and under the 5 billion euro Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme.

The bond, reserved exclusively for Italian and foreign institutional investors (with the exclusion of investors located in the United States or who are “US persons”), will be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to finance specific projects pursuing sustainability objectives. In particular, those relating to the resilience of the electricity distribution network, energy efficiency, electric mobility, the development of the circular economy and the increase in the production of energy from renewable sources and the protection of water resources.

The Moody’s and Fitch agencies have assigned a rating to Acea’s long-term debt of Baa2 (negative outlook) and BBB+ (stable outlook), respectively.

