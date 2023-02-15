Acea communicates in a note that, today, the lawyer Michaela Castelli resigned, with immediate effect, from the position of director and chairman of the Board of Directors of Acea Spa. As of today, underlines the Acea note, Michaela Castelli does not hold any stake in the company’s share capital. The CEO of Acea, also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, continues the note, extends sincere thanks to Michaela Castelli for the contribution made in recent years to the presidency of the company, characterized by professionalism and independence, and formulates the same best wishes for the new professional challenges

Castelli’s letter

Here is the letter to the members of the Board of Directors and to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors: «Dear Gentlemen, I hereby bring to your attention the decision, very considered and taken not without regret, to resign from the office of director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acea Spa, with immediate effect. It is a decision, of a strictly personal nature, whose maturation began in the last days of the year that has just ended and which has gradually been consolidated in the context of the new governance structures indicated by the controlling shareholder”.

«The acceleration towards new strategic projects of the company has led me to believe that the time has come to leave room for new figures aimed at continuing, within the context of these new structures, the tasks assigned to the Chairman of Acea. Moreover, the objectives of the chairman of a board of directors to encourage the pursuit of principles of good governance and the effective coordination of the work of the management body find the best terrain for implementation in the presence of proactive contexts and environments, as well as of constructive interrelationships projected over time», underlines Castelli in his letter of resignation.

«The position entrusted to me up to now, which I have held by assiduously dedicating time and energy and with the exclusive objective of pursuing the full interest of the Company, has deeply honored me as well as the gratification I have drawn from the connected institutional duties. I am proud of the results achieved by the administrative body and by all Acea employees in recent years, in a context objectively full of difficulties and during which it was precisely Acea’s people who made the difference, guaranteeing the city and the territories their services. I therefore sincerely thank the directors, the members of the supervisory body and all those in the company with whom I have collaborated in carrying out the task entrusted to me, having appreciated their professional and personal qualities. With best regards», concludes Castelli’s letter.