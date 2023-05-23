Acea. with Euro 7 sting of 2 thousand euros for motorists

The new standard Euro 7 who wants impose the European Union will increase i production costs with a strong impact on the prices of cars, vans, trucks and buses. A study of Frontier Economics commissioned by Thatthe association of European car manufacturers, calculates that the extra cost at an industrial level will exceed 2,000 euros with regard to auto e vans with internal combustion engine, and almost 12,000 euros for diesel trucks and buses.

The figures are 4 to 10 times higher than the Commission’s estimates in its impact assessment of theEuro 7 (€180-450 for cars and vans and €2,800 for trucks and buses).

The increases inter alia include only the direct costs of production, mainly for equipment and investment. It is important to note therefore that these additional costs will not match the purchase prices e for end users the sting will be even greater.

What’s more: in addition to the direct costs, the Euro 7 proposal will entail costs indirectsuch as the increase in consumption of fuel. Over the life of a vehicle, fuel costs could increase by 3.5%equal to 20,000 euros more for long-haul trucks ea 650 euro more for cars and vans. All of this would amount to a strong one pressure financial on consumers and businesses in a period of high inflation and rising energy prices.

A useless and counterproductive measure

“Already today, underlines Acea, with the norms Euro 6the most complete and strictest standards in the world have been reached in the field of Polluting emissions such as Nox and particulates – he explained Sigrid of Vries, general manager of Acea. – And exhaust emissions are already at a barely measurable level thanks to state-of-the-art vehicle technology.”

“We are committed to further reducing emissions – added de Vries, – however Euro 7 is not the right way to do it, as it would have an extremely low environmental impact at an extremely high cost. – Also that it would divert resources for the transition to electrification which will make it possible to achieve greater benefits for the environment and health, while at the same time replacing older vehicles on EU roads with highly efficient Euro 6 models”.

Seven countries against Euro 7

Acea’s estimates strengthen the front of the countries that have asked the European Union to rethink the Euro 7. TheItaly, with 7 other European countries, has in fact just signed a document sent to Brussels to illustrate precisely the major common concerns about the new technology. The other signatory countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

“IThe new standard appears unrealistic – underlined Minister Salvini, announcing the initiative. – Also, the legislation could have adverse effects on investments of the automakers that are already grappling with their electrification projects”. In the document, the signatory countries ask for a extension of the time limits established by law and currently set at 2025 for cars and vans and at 2027 for heavy vehicles. Furthermore, the need to correctly assess the impact of Euro 7 on consumer behavior is also reaffirmed. For signatories, only balanced legislation will make a positive contribution to environmental protection without jeopardizing the future of the European automotive industry.

