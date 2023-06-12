Achieving Carbon Neutrality Mitsubishi Electric in Action_TOM News

Today, as the global climate is deteriorating, thinking about environmental ecology is no longer a slogan hanging in the sky, but a top priority for human beings that are closely related to us. From the perspective of Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mitsubishi Electric”), an enterprise not only carries the functions of operation, but also shoulders the unshirkable social responsibility. As a century-old enterprise, Mitsubishi Electric has been enthusiastic about environmental protection for a long time, focusing on green development and ecological environmental protection, and fulfilling the green and low-carbon development strategy with practical actions.

According to the “Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd. Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” issued by a third-party certification agency, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, Mitsubishi Electric’s direct emissions and indirect emissions of greenhouse gases from transportation mainly Offset through afforestation; indirect emissions from purchased energy are offset through the purchase of I-REC green power certificates, the actual amount that can be offset is greater than the amount emitted, and the 2022 carbon neutrality target has been reached.

How to implement low-carbon emission reduction into all aspects of enterprise operation and manufacturing, how to check and manage greenhouse gas emissions, how to promote and help carbon neutrality in a long-term and sustainable manner, and finally Achieving sustainable and green development has always been a subject that Mitsubishi Electric has spared no effort to explore.

The source of low-carbon emission reduction

Mitsubishi Electric has always incorporated the environmental protection concept of energy saving and emission reduction into the strategic planning of corporate development. From product R&D and design, raw material procurement, manufacturing, sales, distribution, use to disposal, it promotes the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the entire value chain and realizes the realization of the supply chain. Sustainable green development.

Mitsubishi Electric actively promotes the E-JIT concept and the [email protected] intelligent manufacturing system to improve energy efficiency and help many companies gradually realize green transformation; introduce solar power generation (PV) systems and purchase green power certificates to offset greenhouse gas emissions from non-electric use ; Implement the “green supply chain” to reduce environmental load from the source.

Afforestation pays attention to ecological environment protection

Since 2008, Mitsubishi Electric has carried out tree planting activities in Laojunshan, Shanghai, and Xiongan New Area in Yunnan for many years.. On the occasion of Earth Day this year, Mitsubishi Electric once again joined hands with the China Environmental Protection Foundation to carry out tree planting activities in Xiong’an New District, planting a total of 250 national pagoda trees, adding new greenery to Xiong’an’s afforestation. As a key application tree species for landscaping and barren hill afforestation, Chinese pagoda tree has strong environmental adaptability, is easy to survive and maintain, can also prevent wind and fix sand, and has a good GHG emission reduction effect. It is a rare and excellent carbon asset.

Katsuya Kawabata, Executive Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Chairman and General Manager of Mitsubishi Electric (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chief Representative Kawabata”), Fang Zhi, Deputy Secretary-General of China Environmental Protection Foundation, Xiongan Ecological Construction Company Minister Zhang Zhifeng came to the scene to jointly unveil the tree planting monument. The general representative of Kawabata even set an example, leading Mitsubishi Electric employees to sweat and sow seeds with enthusiasm.













Quantitative measures to achieve effective carbon neutrality

As the main activity place for business operations, energy consumption and carbon emissions from the office, such as commercial vehicle fuel, office electricity and central air-conditioning system electricity, employee commuting, and business trips, should not be underestimated. Mitsubishi Electric believes that achieving low-carbonization of offices is a necessary link and an important scenario for achieving the double-carbon goal. To this end, Mitsubishi Electric set up a commissioner team, and after conducting an assessment report, adopted a series of carbon-neutral measures. Identify and account for the greenhouse gas emissions of the four offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Chongqing, and analyze the emission status, so as to formulate targeted carbon neutral measures.

In 2012, the National Development and Reform Commission issued the “Interim Measures for the Administration of Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Transactions”. In 2017, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, and the National Energy Administration jointly issued the “Notice on the Trial Implementation of Renewable Energy Green Power Certificate Issuance and Voluntary Subscription Transaction System”, Government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions are encouraged to subscribe for relevant green certificates to offset emissions. Mitsubishi Electric responded positively by purchasing national certified voluntary emission reductions (CCER) to offset greenhouse gas emissions from non-electricity use; and purchasing green electricity certificates (I-REC) to offset emissions from electricity use.

In the future, Mitsubishi Electric will, as always, stay true to its original aspiration. While advocating and practicing energy conservation and emission reduction, and exploring the path of sustainable development, Mitsubishi Electric will integrate social responsibility into its corporate vision and mission, and contribute to the realization of the double-carbon goal and the construction of a beautiful China. own strength.



0