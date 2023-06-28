Acid attack on manager: Second suspect arrested

In March 2018, the then Innogy manager Bernhard Günther was the victim of an acid attack. A second suspect has since been arrested. (Archive image) picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

Another arrest was made five years after the acid attack on energy manager Bernhard Günther.

The “Handelsblatt” reported that the suspect had already been investigated four years ago and that there is now an urgent suspicion of a crime.

Another perpetrator was sentenced to 12 years in prison last year.

Five years after the assassination attempt on manager Bernhard Günther, a second suspect has been arrested. That reports that “Handelsblatt”. The suspect was already known to the authorities. In the meantime, there is an urgent suspicion, writes the business newspaper.

The man allegedly involved in the attack is a 36-year-old Serbian citizen. Because of the attack on Bernhard – then CFO of Innogy, now manager at the energy company Fortum – the suspect was investigated four years ago. The authorities had released him again due to a lack of evidence, writes the “Handelsblatt”.

Whistleblower system led to DNA trail of the first perpetrator

Last year, a 43-year-old Belgian was sentenced to twelve years in prison for the acid attack on Günther. The basis for this was a DNA trace that investigators obtained via a whistleblower system that Günther had introduced himself. The manager told Business Insider about this.

read too

“My motivation is not revenge, but justice”: Ex-Innogy board member Günther on the acid attack – now a perpetrator has been convicted

Tipsters were twice promised a total of 100,000 euros. “My motive is not revenge, but justice. My wish is that the criminal is taken out of circulation and brought to justice. I also wish for the feeling of security, for me and for my family,” Günther told us last year.

The perpetrators struck near his home

On March 4, 2018, two assassins poured acid over the head of Bernhard Günther, then CFO of Innogy, near his home near Wuppertal. He was badly injured and his eyesight was only just saved. He told Business Insider about it in a lengthy interview in 2022.

jm

read too

Top German executive who was assassinated explains why taking him out with acid was smarter than killing him

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

