Acker (Janus Henderson): “There are many opportunities in biotech”

Is there a crisis in biotech? At a quick glance one might think so, but a closer eye might notice the exact opposite. She spoke to the Truth&Business Andy Acker, manager of Janus Henderson. How is the biopharma sector doing?

Judging by the performance of biotech stocks over the past couple of years, one might think that the sector’s growth potential has stalled, if not completely exhausted. Since its peak in February 2021, a broad index that includes small- and mid-cap biotech companies, the industry’s main innovation driver, has fallen nearly 60%. But if you look beyond the overall market performance, the story changes dramatically. Last year, proceeds from the sale of so-called blockbusters (drugs that generate annual sales of at least $1 billion) exceeded $460 billion, up 12 percent from the previous year. Just five years ago, those revenues were just half that. Furthermore, the number of blockbuster drugs has grown rapidly: in 2022 there were almost 120, in 2000 only two.

What aspects are affecting both positively and negatively the stocks of the sector?

The correction affecting biotech stocks can be attributed to many reasons, including valuations that have expanded excessively during COVID-19 and regulatory uncertainty surrounding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leadership transition. More recently, rising interest rates have been a headwind. But meanwhile, industry innovation has been gaining momentum and may soon be too hard to ignore. This year, more than 75 medicines are awaiting FDA approval, which could result in a record number of new drug launches this year. (Currently, the record stands at 59 in

2018.) Furthermore, many of the therapies under consideration could represent medical breakthroughs capable of changing the standard of care and marking the beginning of ten-year product cycles.

In particular, on which areas will the biopharmaceutical sector focus?

Research for both rare and widespread diseases has always opened new frontiers for the sector. Sales of anti-COVID-19 products, for example, surpassed $90 billion in 2022 for a disease that didn’t even exist three years ago. While this revenue is expected

decline in 2023, other large end markets – obesity, diabetes, hemophilia, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, to name a few – could experience strong revenue growth. In a late-stage clinical trial last year for obesity, for example, one therapy resulted in more than 20% weight loss, a level previously achievable only with bariatric surgery. In January, the FDA approved Leqembi for Alzheimer’s, the first treatment that clearly slows the rate of cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease.

What are the challenges in terms of economic results for the players in the sector?

Stemming the revenue hemorrhage is increasingly becoming a necessity for large-cap pharmaceutical companies. More than $160 billion in drug sales revenue is projected to be lost over the next five years, due to patent expirations and competition from generics and biosimilars. At the same time, the Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, will allow the US federal government to negotiate prices for select drugs starting in 2026. While the impact of these and other provisions remains uncertain, some pharmaceutical companies have already launched the for the negative effects on some research initiatives and/or on turnover. We are confident that the industry will be able to handle both the loss of exclusivity and regulatory changes (global prescription drug sales are projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2028, up 40% from 2022). But to continue growing, many large pharmaceutical companies will need to step up business development activity, including through mergers and acquisitions.

What precautions must be taken to invest in biopharmaceuticals?

The upcoming challenges underline the need to identify the companies most at risk, but also those that could benefit. As we noted last year, large-cap pharmaceutical companies have an estimated $500 billion of cash on hand to replenish product pipelines. We believe the combination of low valuations and accelerating innovation creates upside potential: Of the deals announced in recent months, many have offered premiums of 100% or more. As innovative new medicines continue to be developed for currently unmet large-scale medical needs, we expect to see more like them.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

