Home » ACS’s Flatiron Awarded $138.7 Million Contract for Bridge Replacement Project in the Bronx
Business

ACS’s Flatiron Awarded $138.7 Million Contract for Bridge Replacement Project in the Bronx

by admin
ACS’s Flatiron Awarded $138.7 Million Contract for Bridge Replacement Project in the Bronx

Construction company ACS, led by president Florentino Pérez, has secured a new project for its international portfolio. Flatiron, one of ACS’ American subsidiaries, has been awarded a contract worth $137.7 million from the New York Department of Transportation. The contract entails the replacement of a bridge in the Bronx, a well-known neighborhood in New York City.

This ambitious project will require close cooperation with Amtrak passenger railway lines, the CSX freight network, and the city’s transport company, MTA. The bridge runs over train tracks, and therefore, careful planning and coordination will be necessary to minimize disruption to both road infrastructure and train circulation during the demolition and construction phases. To this end, Flatiron plans to utilize a new lifting engineering system.

The scope of work for Flatiron extends beyond the bridge replacement. The company will also be responsible for improving the pavement, creating 3.6-meter lanes, installing forks, and constructing an exit ramp to East 177th Street. The construction is slated to begin in September of this year, with an estimated completion date of August 2026, making the project last approximately three years.

President of EE Cruz, the Flatiron subsidiary entrusted with the project, highlighted the significance of the endeavor for the Bronx community. He emphasized the company’s commitment to hiring disadvantaged companies in the area and sourcing materials from local suppliers.

The contract awarded to ACS’ subsidiary reinforces the company’s expertise and track record in infrastructure projects worldwide. With this new venture, ACS continues to solidify its presence in the international construction sector.

You may also like

Resolution 19 of 08/29/2023 – Issue of public...

Tesla breaks down and blocks a road for...

The Arrival of the New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek...

Gas, record inventories, but there could be problems...

ASEAN Delegation Seeks Market Opportunities at 2023 Smart...

High demand – night trains are in demand...

Royal Caribbean Cancels Alaska Cruise Due to Propulsion...

Africa: Afreximbank promotes local currencies in intra-continental trade

Building a Province-Wide Hub for High-Quality Foreign Investment:...

Lion’s Den startup Freemom: “Want to give mothers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy