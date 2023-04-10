Episode 244

Rarely has it been easier to take matters into your own hands in order to build up wealth and create more freedom in life. Whether it’s the famous “fuck-you-money” that gives you the chance to escape from a situation, or money for other freedoms: with a few simple steps you can now lay the foundation for financial independence or your own prosperity – and with just a few euros a month. Deffner & Zschäpitz give practical tips on how to achieve financial security and want to strengthen you financially for life in this very special episode. And beginners as well as professionals alike.

Other topics:

The informal DuZ club of financial freedom – this is how you become a member

The famous 10 percent – how much should everyone save?

The broker revolution – what is important with a depot?

The advantages of the savings plan – how everyone can reach their goal in a disciplined manner

The simplest solution – which ETF belongs in the basic portfolio

You can find the list of ETFs on Holger’s LinkedIn account:

The DuZ hoodies are now available again

+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts. The DuZ hoodies are now available again

Imprint:

Data protection:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

