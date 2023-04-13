Richetti: “One has to decide whether in life he does politics or information. When Renzi calls me, does he talk to me about the party or does he interview me for Il Riformista?”

“The truth? The truth is that Calenda is afraid of losing the congress“. Among the parliamentarians of Italia Viva this is explained at theberaking latest news the “nervousness” of Action, which culminated this morning in a series of back and forth between representatives of the two parties. A ‘classic’ congress that starts from the bottom, from the territories as the Renzians would like could put a less structured party like Action in difficulty. Hence, according to Iv, the tensions. And this morning, after days of silence, the reaction from the Renzians arrived in the battery. “Enough, they’ve been beating us for 10 days,” explains a member of parliament Iv.

The exchange started after the words of the group leader Matthew Richetti on TV that cast doubts on Matteo Renzi’s real intentions and then there was the “decomposed exit” from the parts of Action, as an exponent Iv defines it, on Renzi’s “tactics” that would be putting the birth of the single party. An escalation that began with the announcement of the former premier of his new position as director of the Reformist. “There is the risk of a conflict of interest,” Calenda had said in recent days.

Doubts raised today by Richetti: “One has to decide whether in life he does politics or information. When Renzi calls me he talks to me about the party or interviews me for the Reformist?”. Hence the reaction of the Renzians. Ivan Scalfarotto starts: “We read that Richetti has doubts about Renzi’s choices. First they ask him to step back, then they are not convinced. Fortunately, the congress of the single party will start on 10 June and all doubts will be resolved in the physiological democratic game”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

