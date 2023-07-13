Actions-ville, “war” division: a slice of 1.6 billion for Marina and Pier Silvio

Villa Certosa Porto Rotondo Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi legacy, 700 million in villas and various buildings. Here’s how they will be divided

Silvio’s will Berlusconi was opened and now the legacy of Knight she is certain: everything is in the hands of her parents five children (with different odds) apart from i 230 million euros to be given to his brother Paolo, his partner Marta and his friend Dell’Utri. The legacy of Silvio Berlusconi – we read in the Corriere della Sera – will double the assets of Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi at about one billion each but will quadruple that of Marina and Pier Silvio: 1.6 billion each. Here is the real estate situation, including those less known as Barbara’s 70-room house Berlusconi in the area Pagano in Milan or the house that Pier Silvio ad Arcore, the French companies Sci Billy and Sci Cardigan di Marina. And then Luigi’s villa in Milan: it’s there ex Villa Borlettisymbolic place of Berlusconi’s epic.

Read also: Berlusconi, the king’s fleet never revealed. But also Twingo and Panda Special

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

