Last night, a netizen posted the real phone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB dark purple version on Douyin, and then the netizen live-streamed the process of activating the phone, and ran the AnTuTu score, which was only 970,000. . Later, some netizens said that the A16 running score was far less strong than expected, and this score of less than one million was almost meaningless.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access: Apple Online Store (China)

According to Apple’s own non-disclosure agreement, activating the iPhone 14 series in advance before 8:00 on September 16 will result in a fine of 200,000 units.

Some relevant dealers said that Apple can easily find out violations such as the above, and it is clear at a glance which channel or agent the machine came from, so upstream agents were fined millions of dollars, and it was too easy to even cancel the agent. .

There are also dealers who posted a packaging seal that said: “It is strictly forbidden to activate before 8 a.m. on September 16, and a fine of 200,000 per unit for early activation is prohibited.” As far as I know, the fine of 200,000 yuan is for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the fine for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models is 300,000 yuan per unit. Included in the fine, that is to say, a single fine of 310,000 yuan is required to disassemble the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max in advance, and Apple has an additional penalty for the dealer in addition to the fine, which is 4-8 weeks (2 months) Suspension of stock and supply, this is more ruthless than a fine of 310,000.

As before, the power adapter and EarPods are no longer included in the iPhone 14 series box. A USB-C to Lightning cable is included in the box, supports fast charging, and is compatible with USB-C power adapters and computer ports.

Apple has repeatedly said that the company’s practice of not including chargers in newly sold devices helps reduce resource waste and is environmentally friendly.