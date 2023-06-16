Home » Active ETFs: These 25 up-and-coming funds deliver lucrative excess returns
Business

Active ETFs: These 25 up-and-coming funds deliver lucrative excess returns

by admin
Active ETFs: These 25 up-and-coming funds deliver lucrative excess returns

OThe saying is true: it sounds too good to be true. This is always the case in the financial markets. But for some time now there has been a new product category that promises to combine the best of two worlds, two worlds that were previously thought to be completely incompatible. It is called active ETFs.

On the one hand, these funds enable investors to invest very cheaply in a basket of securities and thus cover an entire market. However, unlike index funds, often also called passive funds, active ETFs offer a chance of excess returns. WELT has analyzed the cosmos of active ETFs and reveals which products deliver what they promise, namely good returns with manageable risk.

See also  Evergrande crisis, China's central bank moves to keep the financial market calm-French newspaper abstract

You may also like

No interest rate pause: ECB announces further interest...

Edison: new Marghera Levante thermoelectric plant

Bird droppings, resin and honeydew: How to prevent...

Byd debuts in Italy with the electric flagship...

Politics – Wüst insists on the involvement of...

The airline sector close to pre-Covid levels: the...

Who is allowed to build wind farms in...

Edison, revamping of thermoelectric plant in Marghera: 400...

That’s what it was like working for Elon...

Istat, inflation drops to +7.6% in May, as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy