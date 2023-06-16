Active ETFs: These 25 up-and-coming funds deliver lucrative excess returns

OThe saying is true: it sounds too good to be true. This is always the case in the financial markets. But for some time now there has been a new product category that promises to combine the best of two worlds, two worlds that were previously thought to be completely incompatible. It is called active ETFs.

On the one hand, these funds enable investors to invest very cheaply in a basket of securities and thus cover an entire market. However, unlike index funds, often also called passive funds, active ETFs offer a chance of excess returns. WELT has analyzed the cosmos of active ETFs and reveals which products deliver what they promise, namely good returns with manageable risk.