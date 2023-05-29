Actively embrace the online “6.18” high-end consumer goods with many dividends_Brand_Service_Pre-sale

Original title: Actively embrace the online “6.18” high-end consumer goods with more dividends

China Business Daily (Reporter Chen Qing)“6.18” opened across the board, and high-end consumer brands once again participated in this consumption feast. It is worth noting that in this “6.18” event, which is called “the most realistic for consumers” by industry insiders, the investment in high-end consumer products is greater than before. Judging from the pre-sale data given by relevant platforms, consumers’ enthusiasm for buying has also increased.

According to the forecast of Yaoke Research Institute, within 3 to 5 years, the high-end consumer goods industry may usher in the era of “online is king”.

The picture shows consumers checking products on their mobile phones. (Photo courtesy of Photo.com)

Strong brand participation

Another year of “6.18”, the enthusiasm for participation in high-end consumer products is high. According to Tmall Luxury Products, more than 200 high-end consumer brands will participate in this year’s Tmall “6.18” event, including five high-end consumer goods giants LVMH Group, Kering Group, Chanel, Hermes and Richemont Group.

This year’s “6.18”, new bags of high-end consumer brands and classic explosive models will be launched together. The reporter learned that Prada (Prada) not only released the most popular Re-Edition 2000 recycled nylon Hobo underarm bag of the season, but also “classic return” PradaGalleria “killer bag” before “6.18”; Gucci (Gucci) debuted GG Retro interlocking double G mini tote bag, and a variety of new products such as the new Ophidia series GG mini shoulder bag; Yves Saint Laurent (YSL, Yves Saint Laurent) brings fans favorite limited editions and so on.

In addition to clothing, bags and bags, some jewelry and watch brands also actively participated in this event. Zenith (ZENITH) brings the world‘s first DEFY series SKYLINE skyline watch Xiaoxiahong limited edition, limited to 100 pieces in China. It is reported that over 100,000 high-end consumer brand new products were launched on Tmall on June 18 this year, including a large number of global premieres, limited editions, Tmall exclusives and brand new products.

In addition to the launch of new products, what attracts consumers most is the price discount during the “6.18” period. All Tmall luxury products participating in the “6.18” can basically enjoy 12 periods of interest-free discounts, and some high-end consumer goods brands have also participated in the “50 yuan off 300 yuan” full discount activity.

Some of JD.com’s high-end products have also participated in 6 interest-free and 12 interest-free activities, and there are also discounts.

Ms. Wan, a consumer, said that she has taken a fancy to a certain big brand of bags, and the platform has many discounts and benefits, which are more affordable than offline purchases.

It can be said that at important nodes such as “6.18” and “Double 11”, big brands of high-end consumer goods have become accustomed to launching new products and limited editions on Tmall. At the same time, the supply of new varieties and quantities has further increased. People in the industry generally believe that the purchasing power of online channels is mainly dominated by young people. Behind the brand’s active participation in online e-commerce activities is its emphasis on emerging consumer groups in the Chinese market.

Consumers are highly enthusiastic about buying Nowadays, high-end consumer brands do not reject the deployment of online channels. Consumers are accustomed to online consumption, and they are no exception when purchasing high-end consumer goods. Judging from the “6.18” pre-sale situation on the platform, consumers’ enthusiasm for purchasing high-end consumer goods is high. On May 23, JD.com officially opened pre-sales for “6.18”. On May 26, the “6.18” pre-sale battle report data released by JD.com showed that JD.com’s luxury category ushered in a full-scale hot sale, and the pre-sale order volume increased by more than 300% year-on-year. . Among them, luxury bags increased by more than 4 times, and luxury shoes and boots increased by more than 200%. The light luxury bag category has grown rapidly, with COACH increasing by more than 10 times, MCM and other brands’ pre-sale orders increasing by more than 8 times year-on-year, and brands such as Ferragamo and Valentino increasing by more than 5 times. The AMI PARIS T-shirts were sold out within 5 minutes of the pre-sale, and the 5 belts of the Ferragamo GANCINI series were sold out on the same day. See also [Game News]Monster Hunter RISE Sunbreak Super Large Expansion Content-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games The China Business Daily reporter also noticed that on the Tmall platform, individual items of some high-end brands have been out of stock after the pre-sale. Ms. Wang, a consumer, said that although she lives in a small third-tier city and there are no first-tier brands to buy, the online flagship store is very convenient to buy, and at the same time, it catches up with the “6.18” node, and can pay interest-free installments, which is very cost-effective. Perfect experience service The “6.18” high-end consumer goods participated heavily. It can be seen that the entire high-end consumer goods retail industry is speeding up to embrace the wave of digitalization. People in the industry believe that the addition of high-end consumer goods to e-commerce, on the one hand, increases the supply channels for the brand; on the other hand, the brand can also reach more consumers in the sinking market, which can better meet consumer demand and promote brand Consumption scale expanded. At the same time, e-commerce can also take advantage of its low marginal cost to provide consumers with high-end consumer goods at more favorable prices. However, for users who buy high-end consumer goods, what they buy is not only the product itself, but also the service value added by the brand. In order to provide consumers with a better shopping experience, more and more brands are beginning to work hard on improving online service experience. Tmall luxury data shows that as of September last year, more than 90 brands have launched exclusive customized services. Among them, more than 20 high-end consumer brands provide hardware warranty, watch inspection, clothing modification, punching and other services on Tmall Luxury Products. One-click application will have express delivery to your door. See also Wuxi's GDP in the first three quarters increased by 10.7% year-on-year Ms. Zhang, a consumer, told reporters that high-end consumer products are in place in terms of return and exchange services. For dissatisfied product brands, there will be a clear return instruction card, and they can be returned according to the packaging. Express fees are also free, and the service details are well done. thoughtful. According to research data from the Yaoke Research Institute, 95% of consumers of high-end consumer goods say that convenience is their core value appeal for online services. In addition, in order to allow consumers to experience the same services as offline, Cartier, Vacheron Constantin, Burberry and other brands have launched “1V1” video consulting services on Tmall Luxury. Janet Wang, vice president of Alibaba Group’s B2C retail business group and general manager of Tmall Luxury Products, said that “1V1” video consultants can better restore the offline real-life service experience and provide a more private consumer experience. It is not difficult to see that an integrated and seamless full-scenario shopping experience is becoming the core strategy of high-end consumer brands. Statistics show that brand official websites, JD.com, and Tmall and Taobao are the main channels for respondents to purchase high-end consumer goods. Each of these items will increase by more than 10% compared with 2021, and the concentration of online high-end consumer goods purchase channels will continue to increase. At the same time, social e-commerce platforms such as Xiaohongshu are gaining more attention from consumers of high-end consumer goods. According to the forecast of Yaoke Research Institute, in the next two years, the digital transformation of high-end consumer brands will involve the entire high-end consumer goods retail industry, and within three to five years, the industry may usher in the era of “online is king”.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: