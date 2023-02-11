Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the fourth concept car in the «sphere» series designed to anticipate the future of Audi in terms of style, technology, user interface and electric powertrain. It’s called Activesphere, it was unveiled in Cortina as a world premiere.

The choice of an Italian location for a launch of this magnitude is unusual by the standards of a German car manufacturer and symbolizes the weight of the Italian subsidiary within the group.

Activesphere is an unusual object that on the one hand prefigures the future lithium-ion Q6 e-tron coupé SUV, on the other it projects the viewer into an imaginative world of hi-tech and futuristic solutions such as autonomous driving (level 4) with so much of a retractable steering wheel that leaves the front view free to make room for the road and, if desired, for a sort of metaverse. The nose of the car is transparent: it opens the door to unprecedented paradigms of style (possible with architectures for electric cars), visibility and internal layout. But not only that, it symbolizes the next, and tapered, aesthetic signature of future Audis. The stylistic language, conceived by a team led by chief designer Marc Lichte, marks a demarcation line with the past and is consistent with the lines of the other three show cars: the Audi Skysphere roadster and the Grandsphere super sedan, presented in 2021, and the Urbansphere electric MPV, unveiled in April 2022.

Difficult to define the Activesphere. Almost impossible to frame it in a defined category: the concept looks like a coupe with high wheels. No, it’s not an SUV. It is something different: a new species which is based, among other things, on the Ppe platform, aka premium platform Electric, which is conceived by the Volkswagen group as the architecture of future high-end premium models. And then there’s an aspect that borders on the futuristic. The Activesphere is in fact a transformer machine with a variable configuration bodywork: the passenger compartment, which is accessed through folding doors, can be reconfigured and transforms from a coupé/sportback into a sort of pick up, by opening up the load compartment which becomes a practical platform. To do this, just press a button. And then there are gems worthy of a true show car, such as the Audi Dimension, capable of combining the physical and virtual worlds, so as to display digital content integrated in the occupants’ field of vision in real time.

Cockpit – Audi Activesphere is the fourth model in the series of concept cars which, dubbed «sphere», anticipates the style and technological trends of the electric futures of the Four Rings.

However, Activeshpere does not only project images of a distant future, but those of the near future. It is in fact built, as mentioned, on the Ppe modular platform (Premium platform electric, it is powered by two engines with a maximum power of 442 horsepower capable of guaranteeing all-wheel drive and guaranteeing 600 km of autonomy with fast charging.