ADAC survey on mobility behavior: climate protection yes, but please continue with the car

The majority of Germans are in favor of climate protection, but they don’t want to do without convenience when it comes to mobility. This is the result of a survey by the ADAC on mobility behavior in the country. The transition to climate-friendly transport is making progress, but only slowly: the use of public transport, trains and bicycles is only increasing slightly and the car remains the most popular means of transport, according to the survey. As in the previous survey in 2021, the majority of participants are against all measures that make driving more expensive or restrict it. And there are hardly any differences between the generations in this view: young adults also see it that way.

Car used a little less often – but still very popular

Of the 2,000 respondents, 64 percent said they use a car as a driver at least 100 days a year; that was 2 percentage points less than in a 2017 survey. 26 percent said they used public transport on at least 100 days a year (2 percentage points more than in 2017). 10 percent of those surveyed mentioned the train (plus 4 percentage points), the bicycle 28 percent (plus 6 percentage points).

This trend also continues in the expectations that those surveyed have of their use of transport in 5 years: Only 11 percent assume that they will use the car more often, but 17 percent assume less use. In the case of local transport, on the other hand, 21 percent expect more frequent use and only 9 percent less frequent use. It is similar for the train with 17 to 9 percent and the bicycle with 20 to 5 percent.

Those surveyed who suspected that they would drive less cars in the future usually cited high costs, their own age as well as the climate and environmental protection as the reason for this. On the other hand, convenience, the family situation and a change of place of residence are the most common reasons for an expected increased use of the car. Those who own a car are unlikely to get rid of it: Only 5 percent of the group of car owners stated that they probably won’t have a car in 5 years – compared to 85 percent who will probably stick with the car. The reasons for sticking to the car are, first of all, independence, convenience, speed and reliability.

Hardly anyone wants restrictions

The majority of those surveyed clearly reject restrictions aimed at reducing car traffic, such as higher taxes on fuel, the abolition of the commuter allowance, a freeze on the expansion of the road network or the shortage and increase in the price of parking spaces in the city. In contrast, most advocate stricter emissions standards. Investments such as the expansion of local transport or the filling and charging infrastructure for alternative fuels and electric cars were particularly popular.

The traffic president of the ADAC Gerhard Hillebrand explains the Survey Results pointing out that the majority of people are willing to change their mobility behavior to protect the climate. But they didn’t want to do without, which is why it’s important to continue developing the alternatives despite all the restrictions and to offer them at an affordable price.

