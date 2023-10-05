ADAC: That’s why diesel is again more expensive than gasoline

The diesel price has risen by 1.3 cents compared to last week and, at 1,860 euros, is higher than the gasoline price of 1,854 euros. franconiaphoto/getty images

In one Article of the ADAC, the traffic club reports rising diesel prices. However, gasoline costs less than the previous week.

That’s why the price per liter of diesel has long been higher than the price of a liter of gasoline.

The main reason for this is too few fuel imports from Russia. There is also a high demand for diesel in Asia, which also affects the quantities in Germany.

The price of diesel fuel has increased compared to last week. It is now so high that it has overtaken the price of gasoline. Of that reported the ADAC. Diesel has become 1.3 cents more expensive and currently costs 1,860 euros per liter. In contrast, the price per liter of gasoline has actually fallen by 2.1 cents. Car drivers pay just 1,845 euros for one liter of Super E10.

According to the ADAC, there are several reasons why the price of diesel is currently rising. On the one hand, Russia exports much less diesel to the world market. The country is trying to serve the national market first in order to stabilize its own economy. In order to keep oil prices higher, Russia and Saudi Arabia are trying to keep oil production low and thus regulate it.

Read too

The price of crude oil causes prices at the gas station to rise

The ADAC also states that demand for diesel in Asia – especially China – has risen sharply. But Germany is also dependent on fuel imports from the East because demand is high. That’s why diesels have become increasingly expensive in recent months. Despite the slow decline, the price of gasoline is still considered high.

Graphical development of liter prices for diesel and Super E10 in comparison – from June 27th to October 3rd, 2023. ADAC

md

Read too

Rising oil prices could lead to a collapse in demand and force Saudi Arabia to produce more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

