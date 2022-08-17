Adam Neumann, the controversial founder and former number one of WeWork, is taking off from the real estate sector with his startup Flow. Which, while not yet operational and therefore not generating any revenue, has just cashed a check for $ 350 million from the Californian venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The sector in which Flow operates, as mentioned, is the real estate one: the same as WeWork, the coworking company that reached 47 billion dollars and at the end of 2019 came to the brink of collapse, also due to a Neumann management considered by many to be wicked.