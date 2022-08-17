Home Business Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork. His new startup is already worth a billion
Business

Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork. His new startup is already worth a billion

by admin
Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork. His new startup is already worth a billion

Adam Neumann, the controversial founder and former number one of WeWork, is taking off from the real estate sector with his startup Flow. Which, while not yet operational and therefore not generating any revenue, has just cashed a check for $ 350 million from the Californian venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The sector in which Flow operates, as mentioned, is the real estate one: the same as WeWork, the coworking company that reached 47 billion dollars and at the end of 2019 came to the brink of collapse, also due to a Neumann management considered by many to be wicked.

See also  Fed and interest rates, Volcker Shock is feared in the US. Switzerland is also in a panic for inflation

You may also like

EU, Italy’s GDP at + 0.6%: it is...

Online shopping is comparable to offline experience, and...

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement...

Uniper: record loss of over 12 billion in...

China Construction Bank: ATM QR code deposit function...

Maserati Granturismo Folgore, the electric coupe debuts at...

The stock exchanges of today, August 17th. Gas,...

Biden firma l’Inflation Reduction Act da 750 mld...

TSMC and Samsung have chosen a side station?Think...

Dodge Hornet, suv made in Italy only for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy