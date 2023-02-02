Gautam Adani, the Indian billionaire accused by US short seller Hindenburg of tax fraud, yesterday withdrew a $2.5 billion share offering from Adani Enterprises, the flagship of Indian conglomerate Adani Group. This caused another sharp drop in the shares of the group with Adani Enterprises stock that day alone yesterday it lost more than 28.7%, while today the loss was 26%.

The Adani Group, by canceling the sale of shares worth 2.5 billion dollars, broke its silence with the press, justifying the move by quoting “Market Volatility”. In this sense, Adani declared that “the market was unprecedented and the price of our shares fluctuated throughout the day”.

We recall that the sale of shares for 2.5 billion euros had been fully subscribed by investors on Tuesday but then prices suffered another sharp jolt that pushed prices well below the range offered to investors in the sale of the shares. Because of this, Adani Enterprises quickly canceled the sale, telling the Indian National Stock Exchange that it wanted to “protect the interest of its investment community”.

Adani’s goal was to use the money raised in the offer to reduce its debt and diversify its shareholders, and investors are now increasingly wondering where it will find other financial backing.

The sell-off on the stock exchange

Recall that on January 24, the American hedge fund Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the group led by Adani of having set up “one blatant manipulation of the stock price“.

This has raised many doubts and concerns about the debt and the valuations of the seven companies of the Adani group, so much so that the prices of the securities have collapsed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange.

From this point of view the title Adani Enterprises has lost more than 54% of its value in just over a weekthus bringing the group’s year-to-date balance to -60%, after being up 3,000% in the past five years. Now prices are at the level of February 2022.

But not only that, all the other companies of the Adani Group, including Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, have also recorded a sharp decline in recent trades; so much that the shareholders of these companies have seen wipe out over $90 billion in market value by the indictment of the American fund.

“Our balance sheet is healthy”

The Adani group denied and rejected Hindenburg’s allegations and called the US fund’s report a “calculated attack on Indiathe independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions and India’s history of growth and ambition”.

Adani threatened to sue Hindenburg, who responded by saying he would welcome a lawsuit in the United States, where he could request Adani’s documents as part of the legal discovery.

For his part, Gautam Adani continues to believe in his companies stating that his group is focused on long-term growth, declaring that “our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cash flows and safe assets, and we have an impeccable track record in servicing our debt”, adding that the cancellation of the share sale is a “decision that will have no impact on the our existing operations and future plans”.

However, as the days go by, the chances increase that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will conduct some type of investigation into Adani’s activities.

Gautam lost $36bn in one week

Due to the sell-off of Adani Group shares, Gautam Adani’s net worth fell by more than $36 billion in just a few days, thus losing more than a quarter of his wealth. Suffice it to say that before the hedge fund’s accusations, Gautam was the richest man in Asia, the third richest man in the world with assets of over 120 billion dollars, but now the scenario has changed and the continuous sell off of his titles slipped the Indian tycoon al 13th place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.