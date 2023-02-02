Listen to the audio version of the article

Excellent first resignation following the scandal of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group. Jo Johnson, the 51-year-old younger brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has urgently stepped down from the board of director of the UK Elara Capital fund. According to allegations contained in the report by the hedge fund Hindenburg Research, Elara Capital allegedly acted as a “front name” for the Adani family, holding on their behalf stakes in Mauritius-based companies in Adani group subsidiaries worth…