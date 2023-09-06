Addressing the Issue of Confusing Electric Vehicle Charging Fees

Electric vehicle charging fee should not be a confusing account

For a period of time, many residents in Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing and other places have strongly responded to the problem of vague charging standards for electric vehicle charging and expensive charging. Some residents have illegally pushed their cars upstairs, which needs attention.

The problem of fuzzy charging standards for electric vehicles is not difficult to solve. From a direct point of view, the same company charges different fees in different communities, and even the same community charges “one family”, and many operating companies do not disclose what they charge. It is no wonder that residents bluntly say they “do not understand”. Whether the property company purchases charging facilities and is responsible for operating them, or the current more mainstream property management company cooperates with charging pile companies, the charges mainly include electricity charges and service charges. Compared with packaged and mixed charges, if Beijing requires that electricity charges and service charges should be priced and collected separately, it will be possible to achieve transparent charges and avoid charging charges from becoming a confusing account. For other cities, it is not difficult to require operators to disclose the cost details.

However, I feel that charging is expensive, and it is unrealistic to suggest that the relevant departments unify the charging standards. In terms of electricity bills, the cost of electricity consumption in the same city, the same region, or even different communities is different, such as ordinary houses and apartments, and the electricity bills of some communities are directly settled by the power department and the property, and the charging pile company purchases electricity from the property. Costs also vary. In terms of service fees, the final pricing will be affected by community admission fees, sharing, installation fees for different charging facilities, and post-operation and maintenance costs. Therefore, it needs to be seen that the cost of charging at public charging piles is bound to be higher than that of charging at home. If the price is uniformly lowered for this reason, the charges will be clear, but it may also make it difficult for some charging pile companies to continue their operations, which will ultimately affect the interests of residents.

To solve the problem of expensive charging, it is necessary to take into account the interests of multiple parties. Some local electric power departments have installed electric meters in the carports for the convenience of the people to provide residents with cheaper “parity electricity”. Cost, guide it to benefit the people, this kind of thinking is worth referring to.

It is very easy to overlook the role played by the property in the charging fee. In practice, the charging pile company has to pay the property an entrance fee before entering a new community, and after entering the site, most of the electricity consumption must be connected with the property, and the relevant costs will eventually be passed on to the residents. The property management is to take care of the community for the owner, so it is nothing to make some money, the key is how to distribute the income. According to the Civil Code, the income generated by the construction unit, property service company or other managers using the owner’s joint part belongs to the owner’s joint property after deducting reasonable costs. If the property distributes part of the revenue of public charging piles to the owners, it will actually achieve the effect of price subsidies and reduce charging costs. It is another matter to stuff public benefits into one’s own pocket. This link should not be confused.

Everything is still in its infancy, so that more residents can enjoy convenience and discounts, and more exploration is needed. (Weichen)

