Adecco Hosts Job Fair in Puerto Rico, Seeking to Recruit Over 700 Candidates

Job Fair to Take Place in Plaza las Américas, Puerto Rico

A job fair will be held this Wednesday, September 13, at Plaza las Américas in Puerto Rico, with the participation of various employers and professional advisory services. The event, which is being promoted by Adecco, a human resources solutions company, aims to recruit more than 700 candidates. Adecco, which has over 100 employers on its staff, offers both full-time and temporary positions.

The fair will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the space previously occupied by the Galería store and Voces, which is located in front of Sears. Adecco PR’s Vice President of Operations, Lissette Martínez, explained that the company has collaborated with its clients to ensure that each job and its benefits meet the expectations of candidates. The goal is for each participant to feel motivated to do efficient and effective work.

Interested individuals will have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of positions throughout the island, including validation engineering, operators, assemblers, administrative assistants, professionals in finance, accounting, collections, human resources, sales, promoters, merchandisers, customer service representatives, bank tellers, warehouse operators, production operators, machinists, among others. In addition to job opportunities, the fair will provide career counseling services to help attendees in their job search.

Professional counseling services will include resume creation consulting, where human resources experts will provide personalized guidance on creating effective resumes. Career coaching will also be available, offering advice for development and career growth. The fair will have a special focus on supporting college students in their transition into the workforce.

Those interested in participating can submit their resume and complete the application online through the portal www.adeccopr.com. Candidates who demonstrate the required competencies will have the opportunity to be interviewed on the same day. Adecco branches in San Juan, Caguas, Ponce, and Manatí can also be contacted for more information.

The current employment situation in Puerto Rico is characterized by a heavy reliance on the service sector, which represents around 60% of the island’s GDP. The main industries in this sector include finance, insurance, real estate, tourism, and commerce. Despite economic challenges, the unemployment rate in Puerto Rico has been higher than in the United States, standing at 5.4% as of December 2022. The labor force participation rate in Puerto Rico is considerably lower than the United States average, reaching 40% in December 2022.

The public sector plays a significant role in employment, accounting for approximately 25% of jobs in Puerto Rico. However, budget problems have led to government layoffs in recent years. Agriculture, although representing a small portion of employment, includes important crops such as coffee, sugar cane, pineapple, banana, and citrus.

In the generational context, trends in the job search and desired benefits vary between generations. Adecco’s studies on labor trends have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated trends such as remote work, flexibility, and digital skills. The “Great Quit” continues, with a significant portion of the global workforce planning to change jobs, motivated by salary, career progression, and flexibility.

In conclusion, the Adecco Job Fair in Plaza las Américas offers a unique opportunity for job seekers in Puerto Rico to connect with various employers and receive valuable career counseling services. The event aims to address the employment challenges on the island and provide individuals with the tools they need to achieve success in their job search.