Adem Karagöz: The 15-year-old founder who manipulated everyone

Adem Karagöz: The 15-year-old founder who manipulated everyone

An 18-year-old founder who is actually only 15 years old and was picked up by the Federal Police: This is how our research on Adem Karagöz and Bavarian Airlines went.

More fake than fame: Adem Karagöz presented himself as a successful businessman. But in truth, he was above all a good manipulator
Adem Karagöz: This founder kept us busy at Gründerszene for weeks. First we found out in lengthy research that the teenager built a number of fake companies, initiated dubious crypto projects and that his Bavarian Airlines cannot be the Lufthansa competitor as it was presented to the outside world.

Then followed a second article, where we found out together with aviation expert Sebastian Steinbach from Aircrash Podcast that the supposedly 18-year-old is actually only 15 years old. And despite his young age, he had managed to fool established businessmen. This resulted in damage of almost half a million euros. In the course of this, Karagöz was picked up by the federal police at the airport because they were checking a forged identity card.

How was Adem Karagöz able to influence so many people at just 15 years old?

Founding scene editor Georg Räth spoke with Steinbach in the podcast “So geht Startup” about their research on this adventurous story. They also reveal backgrounds and insights that have not been published before. How could Adem Karagöz fool so many people for so long? Will the victims see their money back? Why do internal chats talk about “money laundering”? And who is investigating the matter?

Steinbach and Räth also talk about their personal impressions during the research and why a phone call with the young founder almost made them doubt their research. Because both agree: Adem Karagöz is a master of manipulation, he is extremely smart for his age and a damn good salesman. And they reveal why the story about the 15-year-old founder is not over yet. Because there are still many unanswered questions. You can find out what these are in the podcast.

