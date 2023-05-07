Adhere to the ingenuity and continue to innovate Oaks air conditioners to open the era of double the cooling capacity_TOM News

The cooling capacity is doubled with the breeze, smart, comfortable and ingenious. Compared with previous years, this year’s May Day travel is more “difficult to find a ticket”. Many people choose to stay at home for vacation, and use the holiday to buy new home products, making life more comfortable and comfortable with the help of healthy and smart home appliances. As an indispensable role, air conditioners play an important role in renewing the home experience and improving the quality of life.this is more testAir Conditioning EnterpriseThe insight into the potential needs of consumers also puts forward higher requirements for the brand’s technological innovation and product strength.

The perfect fusion of large cooling capacity and light wind opens the era of doubling the cooling capacity and light wind

In the past, although the air conditioner’s strong cold and direct blowing brought a cool feeling, there were still many needs and pain points that needed to be solved urgently. For example, in the high temperature in summer, the cooling capacity is not enough when the wind is turned on, and the strong cold wind is blown directly, and the body feels bad; It is not comfortable; it cannot achieve intelligent constant temperature, and it is easy to cause colds at night, etc. Aiming at the above pain points in daily life, Oaks air conditioner combines technological innovation—”Wisdom Breeze 2.0“, bringing the new air conditioner Changxiangfeng II.





Changxiangfeng II uses Oakes’s first dual-axis wind deflector and micro-hole panel. The number of micro-holes is as high as 8654, which can release and soften the airflow in a large area, making the blown wind lighter, softer and more comfortable; at the same time, the cooling capacity It has been upgraded to 3 times that of the previous generation of products, bringing the room full of coolness with a higher cooling speed, and truly realizing the perfect fusion of light wind and large cooling capacity. In addition, Changxiangfeng II is supported by 4 3PEAK chips, which enhances computing power, realizes precise and intelligent temperature control, and can automatically adjust the air supply mode through intelligent detection of humidity sensors. “Breezy wind fills the house with coolness”, Changxiangfeng II relies on the characteristics of double the cooling capacity and light wind feeling to provide more diversified air conditioners for mothers and infants, the elderly, people with insomnia and other people who have higher needs for home environment solution.

From new tastes to common use, create a smart-controlled tidal power that you want

In addition to paying attention to sensitive groups, Oaks air conditioners are also closely following the new market trend – Generation Z has gradually become the main force of home appliance consumption, and the demand for smart home appliances in the whole house is also rising all the way. For smart air conditioners, from trying new ones to using them frequently, their expectations and dependence on the products continue to increase. In terms of helping Generation Z become a smart home, Oaks air conditioner made efforts in intelligent voice and dialect recognition, and launched the Aozhiyin II generation.





In our daily life, we may have all experienced such embarrassing moments: we want to turn on the air conditioner but can’t find the remote control; we are sweating profusely with spicy crayfish and urgently need to turn on the air conditioner, but our hands are inconvenient to control the remote control; it’s hard to install it at home A smart air conditioner, the dialect spoken by the elderly and the child’s inarticulate pronunciation but unable to wake up the air conditioner… All these pain points of daily use of the air conditioner can be solved by Aozhiyin II. This product is based on the core product strength of “dual-core full-smart control and dialect in seconds”, equipped with the second-generation voice elf, dual-core smart control, and supports offline voice, just say “Hello, Xiao Ao”, It can also respond quickly and understand dialects at a distance of 5 meters. “Voice is easy to control dialects and understands in seconds”, the technology Chaodian Aozhiyin II helps Generation Z to free their hands and bring a more intelligent and convenient home life.

Users create a healthy and comfortable new life based on technology and innovation

With years of scientific and technological accumulation, Oaks Air Conditioning has continued to carry out technological innovation and new product research and development in the face of the trend of increasingly personalized consumer demand for home appliances, and has continuously improved the product matrix to meet market demand with diversified products with more complete functions and more prominent features. In terms of products, the layout of household and commercial air conditioners has been launched in the field of household air conditioners, including the Changxiangfeng series focusing on light wind and comfort, the Aozhiyin series focusing on intelligence, the comfortable and refreshing wind series focusing on comfort, and the four seasons fresh air series & net enjoying wind sets focusing on health In terms of research and development, there are currently three R&D centers in Ningbo, Zhuhai, and Japan; in terms of industry, there are six industrial bases in Ningbo Yinzhou District, Ningbo High-tech Zone, Nanchang, Tianjin, Maanshan, and Thailand, and an industrial base in Zhengzhou under construction. Not only that, Oaks air conditioner is also the exclusive official air conditioner supplier of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the selected product for China‘s North and South Poles.





Abide by ingenuity and continue to innovate. In the future, Oaks Air Conditioning will continue to uphold the corporate philosophy of “quality is the cornerstone and innovation is the soul”, rely on users, start from user needs, listen to users’ voices, and provide high-quality services and products; The development of the industry creates a healthier, smarter and more comfortable home life for consumers.



0