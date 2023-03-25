Home Business Adidas and Beyoncé end collaboration
Beyoncé and Adidas will no longer work together.
Apparently, there were creative differences between Adidas and Beyoncé’s “Ivy Park” brand.

According to a report by the US magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”, the two companies are now going their separate ways.

Things haven’t been going well for Beyoncé’s brand for a long time. According to a media report, sales have halved in the past year.

Adidas and Beyoncé split. The US magazine reports „The Hollywood Reporter“ citing insiders. The German sporting goods manufacturer and the athleisure clothing brand “Ivy Park”, which is owned by singer Beyoncé, had creative differences.

Beyoncé introduced Ivy Park in 2016 as a joint venture with Topshop entrepreneur Sir Philip Green. In 2018 she became the sole owner. In the same year she partnered with Adidas.

Beyoncé now looks forward to reclaiming her brand, pursuing her own path and retaining her creative freedom, the report said. Another reason for the amicable separation is likely to be weakening sales.

Beyoncé’s brand sales have halved

Although Beyoncé has a large following, her brand’s sales have grown according to a report by the „Wall Street Journal“ according to February, more than halved last year.

“Ivy Park” therefore turned over around 40 million US dollars (around 37 million euros). Internally, the brand was clearly overestimated with a forecast turnover of 250 million dollars (around 232 million euros).

According to the report, confidential documents revealed that Adidas is said to have lost at least ten million dollars through the partnership in 2022. Beyoncé received around $20 million in annual compensation.

Adidas recently ended its collaboration with Kanye West

Beyoncé isn’t the first star Adidas has parted ways with. The sporting goods manufacturer ended its collaboration with Kanye West in October last year. The reason was anti-Semitic statements by West.

In contrast to Beyoncé’s brand, however, Kanye West’s brand “Yeezy” had been bringing in billions in sales and high margins for years. In February, the Adidas management announced that, in the worst case, an operating loss of 700 million euros could be expected in 2023 due to the separation.

