Listen to the audio version of the article

Adidas falters on the stock exchange in Frankfurt, recording the worst collapse in the last 3 years. And it’s all due to the Ye case. The end of the partnership with the American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, which took place in October due to anti-Semitic expressions and incitement to hatred by the latter, had already led the clothing group to expect a negative impact on the accounts of the 2022 quantified at 250 million euros in terms of net profit given that the relationship ended in the last quarter of the year.

On the evening of Thursday 9 February, the company had surprised the market by publishing the numbers for 2022 and above all by estimating a heavy impact of the Ye node (as the artist calls himself) on the performance of 2023. The reaction on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was important : Shares lost up to 13% during trading.

In 2022, the group’s net profit fell to 254 million euros from 1.49 billion in 2021, according to preliminary figures, but the stop risks leading Adidas to an operating loss of 700 million in 2023. In fact, the The German group has specified that it is reviewing future options for using stocks of the Yeezy product series, the result of the collaboration with the rapper, but already the failure to sell current stocks would lead to a reduction in 2023 revenues by 1.2 billion euros and operating profit of 500 million. Consequently, the 2023 revenue trend – which the consensus of analysts saw as growing by approximately 4% at constant exchange rates – would show a “high-single-digit” decline (therefore of just under 10%) while the operating result would break-even (about 1 billion instead the market expectations).

The worst case scenario, however, would be the decision not to use any of the existing Yeezy products by devaluing the entire inventory with an impact of another 500 million on operating profit as well as one-off costs of 200 million euros: the latter item would be the result of a review of strategies aimed at regaining profit growth in 2024. With the implementation of all these actions, the forecast of operating profit in 2022 would drop from “break-even” to -700 million.

However, the Adidas stock comes from a strong rally on the stock exchange in recent months: from the indication of the new CEO Bjorn Gulden, the prices had recovered 66% before the current collapse.