Adidas in China: New patriotic collection to increase sales

After the high losses in the recent past, Adidas is planning to recapture the Chinese market. This is from a report by theFinancial Times“ out. Accordingly, Adidas wants to increase its sales in China with a patriotic clothing line. The new product lines are to increasingly integrate Chinese elements into their design. These include Chinese characters.

The sporting goods manufacturer Adidas writes Red numbers. The main reason for this is the failed collaboration with the rapper Ye, who caused a scandal with his anti-Semitic statements. But the withdrawal from Russia also caused high losses – as did the boycott actions against Adidas in China. These started after the sporting goods manufacturer and other Western brands announced that they no longer wanted to source cotton from Xinjiang due to possible forced labor.

As the “Financial Times(FT) reports, Adidas’ sales in China plummeted 36 percent last year. This is also due to the rise of local sportswear manufacturers such as Anta and Li-Ning. But now Adidas is trying to recapture the “hearts and minds” of its Chinese consumers, writes the “FT”. The sporting goods manufacturer wants to achieve this goal with a patriotic clothing line.

Part of the strategy is to integrate Chinese elements such as the font into the product design. And this approach could be successful. Recently, Adrian Siu, Adidas manager in China, wore a red tracksuit belonging to a new Adidas product line. The suit had the words “China” written in Chinese characters on it, and according to the FT, it was selling at breakneck speed.

In order to revitalize what was once Adidas’ biggest growth market, Adrian Siu also plans to shift a larger part of production to China. This should shorten lead times. In addition, the 80-strong design team in Shanghai should be able to react more quickly to fashion trends and better adapt the designs for the Adidas collection in China to the customers. As part of its strategy, Adidas is also expanding its portfolio of athletes, according to the “FT”. This includes China‘s top tennis player Wu Yibing.

