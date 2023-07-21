Adidas: Kanye West is said to have “mismanaged” $75 million

Kanye West had a partnership with Adidas through Yeezy. Raymond Hall/GC Images; MEGA/GC images

Kanye West and Adidas have fought a legal battle after their partnership failed.

Adidas is now demanding $75 million (€67.4 million) in marketing money from West, according to Bloomberg.

The rapper previously said he spent $50 million in marketing money for his gospel choir tour.

Adidas is trying to get Kanye West to return $75 million he allegedly ‘mishandled’, reportsBloomberg„.

The rapper, now calling himself Ye, is in a legal battle with the sportswear company that is pending arbitration.

It’s about a marketing fund that was worth $100 million a year, according to court documents seen by Business Insider.

Adidas claims $75 million was deposited into two Yeezy accounts, but Ye and the companies “mishandled virtually all of the marketing funds” by not segregating them and spending them for unauthorized purposes, according to Bloomberg.

A contract signed by both parties, obtained by Business Insider, says the marketing funds are not to be “mixed up” and that if the funds are improperly used, Yeezy must return them to Adidas.

The contract’s definition of reasonable marketing purposes was redacted in the court filing.

in one Interview in Nick Cannon’s 2020 podcast, Ye said he spent $50 million of Yeezy marketing money for Sunday Service spent his gospel choir tour, which included flights to Jamaica for 120 people.

“The Yeezys sold themselves,” he said, “so instead of paying for advertising, I put the money into the church.” He did not specify whether this money came from Adidas.

Adidas lost a court case to freeze the eight-figure sum back in May, but US District Judge Valerie Caproni said it was likely the company would recover the funds in arbitration, reported “Bloomberg„.

Many of the trial documents have been redacted or sealed, but new details were inadvertently revealed when a reporter entered the courtroom without the lawyers noticing — despite the judge’s warning that this could happen, according to Bloomberg.

After the collapse of the partnership between Adidas and Yeezy last year, the sportswear company explained that it Yeezy shares valued at $1.3 billion had stayed.

In May, Adidas announced it would sell the shoes and donate profits to organizations donatethe people represented by Yes anti-Semitic statements were “hurt”.

Adidas and a lawyer for Ye did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

