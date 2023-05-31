Adidas organizational chart: The top managers next to CEO Gulden

Adidas CEO Björn Gulden. picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

Björn Gulden has been CEO of the sporting goods manufacturer and Dax company Adidas since January 2023. Gulden followed Karsper Rorsted. Although this increased the company’s share price, it left it in a crisis. Business Insider introduces you to the managers on the board who are helping Gulden with the restructuring.

When longtime Puma boss Björn Gulden switched to local competitor Adidas at the turn of the year, it made headlines. This is not least due to the fact that the brothers who founded the two sporting goods manufacturers, Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, are said to have fought to the death and hated them until the end of their lives. To date, the two companies are direct competitors.

Gulden is no stranger to Adidas. He started his career at the sporting goods manufacturer and stayed with the company until 1999. As CEO, Gulden now faces a special challenge. The group is not only a bigger number, but like Puma a few years ago, it is in a real crisis. However, he himself is looking forward to the new task and said at the first press conference on the balance sheet: “Working here is like being in heaven.”