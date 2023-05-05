Adidas: quarterly turnover beyond expectations despite the Yeezy crisis. Title at +6%

A better-than-expected quarter for Adidas, although sales were down 1% from the year-earlier period, as investors hope the German sportswear giant can turn around its fortunes.

Adidas, which ended its lucrative partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as, last year Kanye West, did not provide any updates on what it plans to do with the unsold Yeezy shoe stock. Adidas reported an operating profit of €60 million, beating analyst expectations by €15 million. Gross margin fell to 44.8% due to lost Yeezy sales, higher supply chain costs and discounts.