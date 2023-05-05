Home » Adidas: quarterly turnover beyond expectations despite the Yeezy crisis. Title at +6%
Business

Adidas: quarterly turnover beyond expectations despite the Yeezy crisis. Title at +6%

by admin
Adidas: quarterly turnover beyond expectations despite the Yeezy crisis. Title at +6%

A better-than-expected quarter for Adidas, although sales were down 1% from the year-earlier period, as investors hope the German sportswear giant can turn around its fortunes.

Adidas, which ended its lucrative partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as, last year Kanye West, did not provide any updates on what it plans to do with the unsold Yeezy shoe stock. Adidas reported an operating profit of €60 million, beating analyst expectations by €15 million. Gross margin fell to 44.8% due to lost Yeezy sales, higher supply chain costs and discounts.

See also  Banca Profilo closed the first half with € 6.8 million of net profit and € 35.1 million of revenues

You may also like

Why a fund provider wants to take over...

State companies, squeeze on salaries. With the Dl...

Aldi in the price war: when toast only...

Listen to TV yesterday May 4, 2023: Del...

Why the Viessmann family only has to pay...

The Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party...

Erg acquires a photovoltaic park in Spain

Fynn Kliemann: The influencer has new plans

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 5th. US regional banks...

Inflation in Switzerland – inflation is lower than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy