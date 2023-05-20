Adidas: Rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes go on sale

Kanye West made Adidas a lot of money with his Yeezys – then the break came. Getty Images / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Adidas and rapper Kanye West used to do good business. Then came the break. West’s anti-Semitism made cooperation unthinkable. The problem: Adidas still had numerous Yeezy shoes in stock. what to do with it The Herzogenaurach-based company has racked its brains over this in recent months. A decision has now been made: some of the shoes are to be sold in May.

Used to be the rapper Kanye West with its Yeezy collections a profit maker for Adidas. But West’s anti-Semitic statements, his disrespectful behavior towards employees and the resulting pressure on Adidas ultimately led to a split. The company from Herzogenaurach ended the cooperation in October 2022. The problem: Adidas still had warehouses full of West’s Yeezy shoes. And for a long time, the sporting goods manufacturer had no solution. Burn it, give it away, but sell it? For months people in Middle Franconia racked their brains about it.

Now a decision has been made. The products are sold – at least some of them. It starts with that in May. The proceeds are to be donated.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to start selling a portion of the remaining Adidas ‘Yeezy’ products,” said Gulden. Selling and then donating was the preferred option for all organizations and stakeholders. “We believe this is the best solution because it values ​​the designs created and shoes produced, works for our employees, solves an inventory problem and will have a positive impact on our communities,” said Gulden. “Hate of any kind has no place in sport and society and we remain committed to fighting it.”

Kanye West: Significant damage to Adidas

Despite this, the problematic star designer Kanye West has caused considerable damage at Adidas. In the first quarter of 2023, the company recorded a loss of 24 million euros. Even in the whole of 2023, it is unlikely to make any profits.

West’s role in this is not negligible. The shareholders were already dissatisfied at the general meeting, since a considerable part of their share value had been lost, at least temporarily. A class action lawsuit is pending in the United States. The lawsuit alleges that Adidas should have realized earlier who they chose to partner with. Finally, the departure of CEO Kasper Rorsted was overshadowed by the problems surrounding Kanye West.

