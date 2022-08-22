Adidas prepares for the change at the top. The supervisory board of the Herzogenaurach sportswear big has announced that it has started a transition process that will lead to the change of the CEO. “Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, and the supervisory board – explains a note – have agreed by mutual agreement that Rorsted will leave the position of CEO in the course of 2023. The search for a successor has begun. Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor is appointed. He, together with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, will ensure a smooth transition to the leadership of the company ”.