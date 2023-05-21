Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and donate money

The rapper Kanye West once brought billions in sales to the Adidas group with his “Yeezy” products. Controversial statements made it unacceptable – and a problem for Adidas. The group now made a Solomonic decision.
red/dpa
05/19/2023 – 8:35 p.m
The Adidas-Group wants parts of the stock to be shared with rappers Kanye West continue to sell the products of the “Yeezy” series that were launched on the market even after the split from the controversial musician. A “significant amount” is to be donated to organizations that work against discrimination and hatred, including racism and anti-Semitism, Adidas announced on Friday in Herzogenaurach. The sale of the first “Yeezy” products is scheduled to start in May. Whether there will be other “Yeezy” items on the market after that is initially open.