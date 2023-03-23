Home Business Administrative Brindisi, it’s official: Roberto Fusco mayoral candidate for PD and M5S
Business

by admin
ROBERTO FUSCO CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF BRINDISI

Fusco: “Goal? To build a broad democratic and progressive alliance, an alternative to the right”

The Schlein era has just begun and something is already happening in the Democratic party. A Toastsin fact, the Pd is allied with the 5 Star Movement and running for mayor the lawyer Roberto Fuscoa strong name in the Apulian province, also a member of the board of directors of Popular Bank of Bari. A new progressive coalition, therefore, in the next administrative elections scheduled for 14 and 15 May. A return to the past that made the current mayor of Brindisi, Riccardo Rossi, go into a rage, who was set aside precisely to support Fusco. The mayor would be ready to run alone, but his political strength would be relative.

“Build a broad democratic and progressive alliance, alternative to the right and capable of project Brindisi towards a future worthy of its enormous potential.” This is the goal for which PD and 5 Star Movement they have worked in recent weeks, discussing and talking. “We have made every possible effort to present a coalition in the administrative elections that included all the centre-left parties, movements, civic lists and the 5 Star Movement, not because someone in Bari or Rome asked us to, but because, as local expressions of the aforementioned political and civic formations, we consider this unitary choice to be of crucial importance for Brindisi”, reads a note signed by Democratic Party, Movimento Cinque Stars, Con, Socialist Party, Fusco Mayor, Puglia Popolare, Now It’s Our Turn and Commitment To Brindisi.

