Administrative, turnout down to 12%. First round in Sicily and Sardinia

Administrative, turnout down to 12%. First round in Sicily and Sardinia

Administrative elections, turnout down at 12 for run-offs in 7 capitals and 34 municipalities. Polling stations are open today from 7 to 23 and tomorrow from 7 to 15

Seven provincial capitals and 34 municipalities involved: the turnout for i ballots for administrative elections 2023 is down: according to the Interior Ministry, the figure is down by 12% against 13.86% in the first round. Low turnout for the first round of administrations in Sicilywhere you vote for 128 Municipalities including four capitals: Catania, Trapani, Ragusa and Syracuse. At 12, the turnout was 12.55% (it had been 16.94% in the previous administrative elections). Out of 1,340,889 voters, 168,350 went to the polls. Numbers are also decreasing in the four major cities: a Catania voted 16.94 (4.20% less), a Trapani 12.23, 4.24% less than in the previous elections, a Ragusa 13.22% (-4.63%) ea Syracuse il 13,58% (-3,43%).

READ ALSO: Administrative elections, from Vicenza to Catania: Schlein-Meloni duel

