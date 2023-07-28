Adobe fears AI could put graphic designers out of work

The AI ​​revolution is an “existential crisis” for graphic designers, criticized Adobe employees. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | David Becker

A debate is raging at Adobe over a new AI technology that threatens to wipe out jobs at a key customer group. It may also undermine the company’s business model.

The software giant this year Firefly introduced – a suite of generative AI tools used in many of its products. Photoshop, Adobe’s popular software for graphic designers, received an AI tool that allows users to add or remove graphic elements or enhance an image with simple text input.

Wall Street largely welcomed these developments. The reaction of some Adobe employees, however, was less enthusiastic. This is based on interviews with employees and internal reports that Business Insider was able to see.

A senior designer at Adobe recently wrote in an internal AI ethics Slack channel that a billboard and advertising company he knows is planning to downsize its graphic design team because of Photoshop’s new text-to-image capabilities. “Is this what we want?” the person wrote.

Adobe jumped into the AI ​​race, putting itself in a precarious position. The company relies on graphic designers as customers and has helped make the industry more productive with powerful software. However, now this technology has become so powerful that it could put some of these clients out of work. AI systems could wipe out 300 million jobs worldwide – including a quarter of art and design jobs, it is estimated Goldman Sachs recently.