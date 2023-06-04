Adolfo Urso, who is the minister who risks the seat. The portrait

From Bisignani’s revelations to lobbyist Carmen Zizza: media storm over Minister Urso

Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, ended up in the storm. A media cyclone that risks, perhaps, costing him his seat. Luigi Bisignani’s words were eloquent last Sunday at the Trento Festival of Economics when, presenting his latest book written together with Paolo Madron (“The powerful in the time of Giorgia Meloni”), he revealed an anecdote that is an embarrassing fresco for the minister of the Brothers of Italy. For example, Bisignani recounted, “the Made in Italy minister Urso who appears every day in the newspapers but manages to conclude little, and is very vain: in a meeting of a Supreme Defense Council, they spoke of Ukraine, and at a certain point in the general silence he said ‘today, as often happens to me, I had a very brilliant idea‘”. A sentence uttered at least out of place, pronounced on the occasion of a meeting of one of the highest state bodies presided over by the President of the Republic.

As if that weren’t enough, the episode of has arrived Report throwing fuel on the fire with the case of Carmen Zizza, the former tsarina of the Milanese highways, first fired for crazy spending and now back in the Meloni government and very close to Minister Urso. The question ended up at the center of an investigation by the Rai Tre broadcast. The former number one of the Milanese motorways had gotten into trouble for crazy spending and was fired. You are now at home in the Made in Italy ministry and consultant Stma subsidiary of the Ministry of Economy which has been dealing with for years semiconductors. There is no trace of her in the register of lobbyists, which would be the minimum wage to be able to even approach the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. Yet, with Urso in via Veneto, Zizza is at home. You participated as a protagonist in the ministry on the Tim dossier, advisor together with the managing director of Rothschild Italia Alessandro Daphne.

