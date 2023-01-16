Written by | Sun Xiaowei

Editor | Yang Bocheng

Topic picture | IC Photo

On January 12, 2023, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Feedback Opinions on the Application Documents for Adopting a Niu Holding Group Co., Ltd.’s Initial Public Offering of Stock”, which put forward supplementary requirements for a series of contents disclosed in the company’s initial public offering prospectus, a total of 48 This question involves many aspects such as milk source, food safety, financial data, VAM agreement, and whether pyramid schemes are involved.

In fact, since adopting a cow submitted its public offering prospectus on June 22, 2022, its marketing momentum has continued unabated. However, with the increasing revenue scale, doubts about adopting a cow There are also more and more.

01.

Adoption equals drinking?

The most discussed place is undoubtedly the inconsistent marketing caliber of adopting a cow. First of all, the slogan that was questioned as occupying users’ minds: “It’s better to adopt a cow than to buy milk.”

According to public information, Lu Bin, co-founder of Adopt a Cow brand, and another business identity is the CEO of Wujiu brand founded by financial writer Wu Xiaobo, and the adoption model just started with Wujiu.

In 2016, Wu Xiaobo’s channel launched a crowdfunding campaign to adopt bayberry trees. The adoption plan is: Wujiu takes out 1,000 bayberry trees in Area A of Yangmei Forest in the first batch, and the tree owner spends 10,000 yuan to adopt only one tree. The adoption period is two years, and Wujiu and derivatives worth 16,032 yuan will be obtained. The 947-digit owner quickly adopted 1,000 trees.

Let’s take a look at the promotion of adopting a cow: In 2017, Adopting a Cow launched the “Cloud Adoption” model, which uses digital means to complete joint adoption and real-name adoption to become a partner in cattle breeding, allowing users to produce milk from their own cows. Treat yourself to a drink while generating the impression of gain.

The specific cost is: by paying 2,999 yuan to adopt a cow, you can get the right to adopt a dairy cow on a pasture, or you can spend 10,000 yuan to become a joint rancher and get all the rights to adopt a cow.

According to the official introduction of “Adopt a Cow”, “Real-name adoption” is deeply bound to the member distribution system. Members can be upgraded to “cow raising partners” if their accumulated promotional sales exceed 5,000 yuan. Three levels of “cattle raising partners” can Receive commissions ranging from 5% to 10%, and invitation rewards of 3% to 7%, which coincide with the micro-business system; the highest-level members can also name the cows and obtain the growth data and photos of the cows and other information.

This marketing strategy was sought after by consumers as soon as it was launched, and became the main promotional performance of Adopt a Cow.

According to the content of the prospectus, the number of members currently adopting a cow exceeds 16 million. Such a large membership scale proves the extreme success of adopting a cow marketing, and with the increasing customer base, the way of adopting a cow is becoming more and more tricky.

In the million-family adoption plan in May 2020, it directly shouted “Cow raising, we are serious!” The feeding conditions of a cow, and the user’s tone of expecting that his cow will be fine, and under the sensational, this customer is also known to people, he is the first generation of Internet celebrity Luo Yonghao. And in April 2021, Adopting a Cow once again took the opportunity of changing the logo to reassure customers with high intensity, expressing in a big way that “it will become more and more professional on the road of raising cows for users.”

However, all the good expectations of customers about raising cattle are being shattered by adopting a cow. According to public information, in the past year, the official customer service of Adopt a Cow has repeatedly reiterated that it is impossible to adopt a real cow offline. However, in its prospectus, there is not even a word about business innovation models such as crowdfunding and distribution for adopting a cow, which gives people a feeling of secretiveness.

What is the reason for adopting a cow and choosing to completely hide the model of his fame and development in the prospectus? Even deliberately keeping a distance from this model in the past year? This has a feeling of “not being humane”, but it does not tell the market and shareholders, but always answers to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Wait and see to adopt one. Cow’s answer.

02.

rations and self-production of dairy cows,turned into a math problem

In addition to the adoption model, another place that has been questioned is the R&D and self-production ability of adopting a cow.

For a long time, adopting a cow has been labeling itself with “technology, high yield, and health“, making customers deeply trapped in the next generation of pure milk it creates and cannot extricate themselves. But in fact, there are still many places worthy of scrutiny in this halo-filled image.

According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, the revenue of adopting a cow is 865 million yuan, 1.650 billion yuan and 2.566 billion yuan respectively, and the net profit is 105 million yuan, 147 million yuan and 140 million yuan respectively. Although the revenue is growing rapidly , but obviously profitability is worrying.

Why is there such a situation? Its marketing expenses may be a major reason. According to the data in the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, the sales expenses for adopting a cow in each period are 194 million yuan, 303 million yuan and 483 million yuan respectively. 100 million yuan will increase to 414 million yuan in 2021, and the proportion is increasing year by year. In the context of adopting a cow and quickly leaving the circle in 2021, its marketing and promotion expenses will also account for more than 80% of the entire sales expenses.

So, with such a high proportion of sales expenses, what about the research and development expenses for adopting a cow? The prospectus shows that in terms of R&D investment, from 2019 to 2021, the R&D expenses for adopting a cow are 0 yuan, 613,900 yuan, and 6,871,300 yuan, respectively, for a total of 7.5 million yuan in three years.

You know, it has been mentioned in the prospectus that as of the end of 2021, a total of 37,062 cows with productive biological assets have adopted a cow, including 13,569 adult cows, 18,420 young cows, and 5,073 calves. And these cows, under its propaganda caliber, are all high-quality cattle that “eat imported pasture, drink 380-meter-deep groundwater, listen to music, take spa and medicinal baths, and spend 80 yuan a day on food.” Assets, if only 7.5 million are used to meet so many needs, it is really a bit shabby.

Of course, the base number of dairy cows sharing R&D costs is too large, and there is indeed a risk of diluting the technological attributes, but fortunately, the data is not suspected of water. However, regarding the data on the ration and production of dairy cows, the adoption of a cow has been picked up by the media.

For a long time, adopting a cow has used its own pasture as a promotional material, emphasizing the health, nutrition, safety and controllability of its own milk source. However, in the prospectus, the self-owned production capacity of pure milk and yogurt for adopting a cow in 2019 is shown as 0, which means that the dairy products sold at that time were all outsourced production. In 2020, outsourcing production capacity will also account for about 90%. In 2021, with the completion and commissioning of the Shandong production base, the first self-owned factory that adopted a cow in October last year, as the production base’s production capacity is released, the outsourced production capacity will drop to 36%. There are still gaps.

In addition, the publicity that the food cost of adopting a cow is as high as more than 80 yuan per day is also dissed by the media. According to the prospectus, the direct main raw material for adopting a cow is raw milk, and the upstream raw materials for raw milk are mainly feed such as soybean meal and corn. In 2021, the company’s total purchase of corn feed will be 156 million yuan, and the total purchase of soybean meal feed will be 49.9373 million yuan.

According to “BT Finance and Economics”, based on the company’s figure of “more than 60,000 dairy cows”, the daily food cost of each cow is close to 9.2 yuan, which is far from the 80 yuan ration it advertises.

Under such chaotic data, there is only one guess: perhaps, adopting a cow may not be understood by people in this arithmetic problem about milk source and cow ration.

03.

How to find a position in the market?

For a long time, the competition in the dairy industry has shown a pattern of two superpowers and many strong ones. Faced with this pattern, how to find one’s own position in the market is a problem that needs to be faced at the beginning of the establishment of Adopt a Cow.

After Internet thinking has fully penetrated the physical industry, the focus of adopting a cow is concentrated online. According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, the company’s online sales revenue will be 528 million yuan, 1.246 billion yuan and 1.951 billion yuan respectively, accounting for 62.30%, 77.50% and 77.67% of the main business revenue.

It is precisely based on this sales strategy that the online marketing of Adopting a Cow is extremely active. According to media statistics, the self-media launched in the early days of Adopting a Cow mainly include Wu Xiaobo Channel, Dr. Lilac, and Reading at Ten O’clock. The cooperative platforms include Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Weibo, and Bilibili.

Judging from the continuous expansion and upgrading of online partners and the attributes of fans, the target group of adopting a cow is locked in young and middle-aged traffic with vision and financial strength. However, it is also the uncertainty of the future of traffic that bothers it.

With the exhaustion of traffic dividends, the cost of acquiring customers in the stock era is high, user loyalty is low, and customer base survival has become a problem. On this point, the prospectus for adopting a cow also stated: “If the company fails to develop low-cost customer acquisition channels in a timely manner in the future, or if the above-mentioned sales expense investment fails to achieve the expected results, the company’s operating performance may be adversely affected.”

How to expand the margin? The choice of adopting a cow is to enter a larger circle, and it is precisely the spread effect approved by CCTV.

On September 28 last year, CCTV’s “New Youth of Chinese Brands” column went to adopt a cow and made an in-depth visit in the form of live broadcast. The column not only records the daily work of veterinarians and breeders after 2000 adopting a cow, the host Huang He is also in the process of becoming a “brand experience officer” for adopting a cow. By understanding the workflow of raw milk transportation, It showed netizens the persistence of “speed is fresh” in adopting a cow.

For the adoption of a cow, the recognition from the official coal company is at the right time. On the one hand, it is entering the critical moment of IPO, and it needs a strong endorsement institution; Initiate a deeper circle breaking.

Overall, no matter whether it is online or offline, adopting a cow is still in a situation where half is sea water and half is flame. Under the comprehensive observation of the 48 questions of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the road to listing for adopting a cow is doomed. won’t be flat.