Investing.com – Progress Insurance (NYSE: PGR ) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, showing that the company missed analysts’ expectations on revenue and earnings per share.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $1.40, and the total revenue was $12.46B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $12.74B , with EPS of $1.46.

Shares of Progressive Insurance rose 0.24% in pre-market trading after the earnings report, trading around $129.50.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock price of Progressive Insurance has fallen by 0%, which is lower than the cumulative increase of 4.62% of the S & P 500 index in the same period.

Before Progress Insurance announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the financial industry also announced their financial reports this month.

On January 13, JPMorgan Chase released its fourth quarter financial report, its earnings per share was $3.57, revenue was $34.55B, Wall Street’s performance forecast for the company was $3.08 per share, revenue was $34.35B.

In addition, Bank of America’s earnings report released on January 13 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $24.53B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $0.7712 on revenue of $24.17B .

