On February 24, 2023, Jiangling Ford Motor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “JMC Ford Technology“)’s three-row large seven-seat comfortable SUV Ford New Lingyu was officially launched, and a total of fine collar and platinum collar were launched. There are a total of 7 models, including the Model, Zunling, and Zunling PLUS, with official guide prices ranging from RMB 173,800 to RMB 221,800. With the strength of the strongest 200,000-class large seven-seater SUV, the new car has achieved the value benchmark of seven-seater SUVs.

JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng announced the price of Ford’s new Lingyu

Keep walking, keep advancing. At the scene of Ford Xinlingyu’s “Advanced Life Music Meeting”, Ford Xinling Yuzhen, the spokesperson for Ford Xinlingyu, the soul singer Mao Buyi, presented the music meeting, igniting the atmosphere of the music meeting. At the same time, Mao Buyi and JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng jointly started a new advanced journey of Ford Xinlingyu.

Just as Liu Jisheng, President of JMC Ford Technology, said at the advanced life music meeting: “JMC Ford Technology upholds the concept of matching a Ford car for every period of life of the user, constantly challenges ourselves, and moves forward boldly. We use the most competitive and The most sincere Ford New Lingyu subverts market cognition, meets the individual needs of users, and keeps improving.”

Potential energy aesthetic design creates a luxury car look and feel experience

Relying on the design concept of Ford China‘s new generation of “potential energy aesthetics”, Ford Xinlingyu has successfully emerged from the circle in the era when appearance is justice. The cloud-shaped octagonal geometric grille enhances the design latitude of the front face through dynamic changes in texture and material, reshaping the three-dimensional with a flowing style. The streamlined through-type waistline runs through the front and rear body in a simple way, showing a sense of streamlined movement and refinement. The integrated taillight with light track has a unique shape and is highly recognizable. The entire through-type taillight uses more than 100 LED lamp beads to enhance the high-end visual effect, realize a cool dynamic welcome plan, and create a technological atmosphere.