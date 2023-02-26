On February 24, 2023, Jiangling Ford Motor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “JMC Ford Technology“)’s three-row large seven-seat comfortable SUV Ford New Lingyu was officially launched, and a total of fine collar and platinum collar were launched. There are a total of 7 models, including the Model, Zunling, and Zunling PLUS, with official guide prices ranging from RMB 173,800 to RMB 221,800. With the strength of the strongest 200,000-class large seven-seater SUV, the new car has achieved the value benchmark of seven-seater SUVs.
JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng announced the price of Ford’s new Lingyu
Keep walking, keep advancing. At the scene of Ford Xinlingyu’s “Advanced Life Music Meeting”, Ford Xinling Yuzhen, the spokesperson for Ford Xinlingyu, the soul singer Mao Buyi, presented the music meeting, igniting the atmosphere of the music meeting. At the same time, Mao Buyi and JMC Ford Technology President Liu Jisheng jointly started a new advanced journey of Ford Xinlingyu.
Just as Liu Jisheng, President of JMC Ford Technology, said at the advanced life music meeting: “JMC Ford Technology upholds the concept of matching a Ford car for every period of life of the user, constantly challenges ourselves, and moves forward boldly. We use the most competitive and The most sincere Ford New Lingyu subverts market cognition, meets the individual needs of users, and keeps improving.”
Potential energy aesthetic design creates a luxury car look and feel experience
Relying on the design concept of Ford China‘s new generation of “potential energy aesthetics”, Ford Xinlingyu has successfully emerged from the circle in the era when appearance is justice. The cloud-shaped octagonal geometric grille enhances the design latitude of the front face through dynamic changes in texture and material, reshaping the three-dimensional with a flowing style. The streamlined through-type waistline runs through the front and rear body in a simple way, showing a sense of streamlined movement and refinement. The integrated taillight with light track has a unique shape and is highly recognizable. The entire through-type taillight uses more than 100 LED lamp beads to enhance the high-end visual effect, realize a cool dynamic welcome plan, and create a technological atmosphere.
Every seat is comfortable and enjoys the rare 2/2/3 of the same level to enjoy the large space
As a large and comfortable SUV with three rows and seven seats, Ford New Lingyu has leapfrog body size and innovative seat layout, endowing it with a luxurious space and comfortable driving experience comparable to a luxury nanny car. The length, width and height of Ford Xinlingyu are 4905mm*1930mm*1755mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2865mm, which is superior to its peers. The rare 2/2/3 seat layout in its class endows the vehicle with stronger independent comfort. The second row of 145° pressure-relieving Pro air travel seats is equipped with 4-way adjustable aviation headrests, 3-speed adjustable ventilation/heating, 4-way electric adjustable seats, adjustable independent armrests, Dinamica® environmentally friendly microfiber suede Plush, passengers can enjoy driving comfort as if they are in the first-class cabin of an airplane.
As the car consumer group becomes younger and younger, intelligence has become the focus of users’ attention, and it is also an important dimension to measure the “technical strength” of a car. Ford Xinlingyu creates a high-end and luxurious driving experience with the intelligent mobility interconnection technology comparable to the new forces. Ford’s new Lingyu is equipped with dual 12.3-inch floating integrated smart connected screens, which directly visually fill the cockpit with a sense of technology. It is equipped with Tencent TAI 4.0 automotive intelligent system, which has a large number of applications such as WeChat car version, and also supports Tencent AR real map navigation, high-recognition zone voice control, Ford Pai APP mobile phone remote interconnection, HiCar/Carlife mobile phone interconnection and OTA upgrade and other functions . It is worth mentioning that Ford Xinlingyu has a Bluetooth smart phone key, which can share 5 mobile phone keys at the same time, seamlessly connect the smart connected world, and create a “mobile smart cockpit” for users.
Ford New Lingyu follows the excellent reputation and honor of the EcoBoost? series. EcoBoost? 225 four-cylinder 2.0T turbocharged engine won the title of “Ward’s Top Ten Engines”. Its maximum power is 165 kW and peak torque is 360 N m. It is matched with 6DCT wet dual-clutch gearbox to achieve strong performance and low fuel consumption. the perfect balance.
Sincerity is further advanced, Ford Xinlingyu comes with six gifts
In order to repay the support and love of the majority of users, Ford Xinlingyu is coming with six great gifts. Users can enjoy immediately after buying a car: enjoy tax-free gift (50% purchase tax reduction), enjoy financial gift (0 interest rate for 3 years), enjoy replacement gift (up to 10,000 yuan replacement subsidy), enjoy travel gift (multiple VIP travel gifts) , Jinxiang Rejuvenation Gift (free interior leather cleaning and maintenance), Jinxiang Worry-Free Gift (3 times of free basic maintenance in 3 years, free road rescue, life-long warranty of engine & gearbox core components and 5 years of free data flow ). Welcome to learn about model information and car purchase details through channels such as the “Ford Experience Store” applet and the official WeChat account of “JMC Ford Technology“.
As the spokesperson of Ford’s new collar Yuzhen, Mao Buyi made his debut as the champion of “Tomorrow’s Son”. In just a few years, the music created by Mao Buyi has resonated with many people, and has become a new generation of singers in the Chinese music scene. The best of the best. Mao Buyi’s success proves that ordinary people with strength can also achieve extraordinary lives. Mao Buyi’s extraordinary strength and perseverance on the road of music perfectly fits with Ford Xinlingyu’s aggressiveness. The two resonate at the same frequency, satisfying the desire of the new generation of users to break through boundaries and constraints.
At the scene of “Advanced Life Music Collection”, Mao Buyi sang three masterpieces “An Ordinary Day”, “Give You, Give Me”, and “Traveler Says”, through warm singing, to help the non-stop advanced life . Mao Buyi and Ford Xinlingyu joined hands to “start a group upgrade” and start an “advanced life” with users, and “yu” sees a better life.
JMC Ford Technology inherits the century-old Ford spirit of “Pioneering Innovation”, relies on Ford’s global technology and advantages in the SUV field, starts from the needs of Chinese users, and uses new joint ventures and new technology thinking to efficiently build a strong product matrix and challenge the height of product innovation. Ford Xinlingyu, a three-row large seven-seat comfortable SUV, is a reinterpretation of this concept by JMC Ford Technology.