Advancing High-Voltage Fast Charging in New Energy Vehicle Infrastructure: Benefiting the Industry Chain

Shandong Province Implements Policies to Boost New Energy Vehicle Consumption

Financial World – August 9, 2023

Shandong Province has recently unveiled a set of policies aimed at further expanding consumption of new energy vehicles (NEVs). The policies cover various aspects, including tax reductions for NEV purchases, promoting NEVs in rural areas, charging infrastructure construction, time-of-use electricity prices for residential charging pile users, increasing the supply of urban parking spaces, and providing increased support for large-scale automobile consumer credit. These measures are expected to meet the growing demand for automobile consumption among residents.

In line with these developments, Ningde Times, a leading Chinese battery manufacturer, will be organizing a new product launch conference on August 16. Industry insiders predict that the event may introduce new technologies and products related to fast charging, such as 4C fast charging, Kirin batteries, M3P batteries, or other advancements in condensed matter batteries.

High-voltage fast charging is gaining prominence as the preferred method for replenishing energy in new energy vehicles. Compared to high-current fast charging, high-voltage fast charging offers advantages such as a larger efficient charging range, higher power peak value, lower technical difficulty, and relatively controllable costs. As a result, it has become the mainstream trend in fast energy replenishment.

The adoption of high-voltage fast charging requires a focus on the beneficiary industry chain. At the charging pile end, there is an increased demand for high-power charging modules and higher thermal management requirements. The liquid cooling system is considered more suitable for such applications. On the vehicle side, high-voltage components, the integration of large and small three-electric power systems, and the iterative upgrade of the main components of the high-voltage architecture are crucial. This upgrade includes the trend of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices replacing insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), the enhancement of safety performance in high-voltage system components, and advancements in battery materials and thermal management for battery packs.

Everbright Securities, a prominent brokerage firm, stated that multiple car companies, including Xpeng, BYD, Geely, Great Wall, and Leap, have released plans to incorporate 800V fast charging technology in their upcoming vehicle models. The launch of Xpeng G6, Xpeng G9, and Avita 11, equipped with 800V fast charging technology, has spurred the adoption of high-voltage solutions. Additionally, Ningde Times’ Kirin battery and its 4C fast charging technology are expected to make a significant impact in the Chinese market, paving the way for the rapid growth of 800V high-voltage NEVs. This development will drive technology upgrades and investment opportunities across various sectors, including complete vehicles, batteries, charging piles, power electronics, and power grids.

Dongguan Securities emphasized that high-voltage fast charging is accelerating, and the industry is experiencing rapid volume growth. To address the increasing demand for fast energy replenishment and support the continued expansion of NEVs, investors are advised to pay attention to opportunities within the industrial chain. Specifically, the focus should be on leading suppliers of high-power DC charging pile components and high-voltage fast-charging model adapter components, such as Shenghong, Tonghe Technology, Yonggui Electric, Xinrui Technology, Joyson Electronics, and Acer issued shares.

As a reminder, the financial community cautions that the content, data, and tools in this article should not be considered as investment advice. They are provided for reference purposes only and should not guide investment decisions. It is important to note that the stock market carries inherent risk, and cautious investment strategies should be adopted.

Source: Financial World

Note: This news article is generated based on the given content and does not reflect real events or statements.