Advancing Intelligent Construction: A New Era of Technological Prosperity

China·Changsha Construction Expo to Showcase Intelligent Construction

From October 13th to 15th, the 2023 China·Changsha Construction Expo will be held at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center. With the theme of “Leading Development·Building Dreams through Intelligent Manufacturing,” the expo aims to highlight the latest technologies, products, processes, and concepts in the field of modern construction. This event will provide a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and promote the development of intelligent construction in China.

The Science and Technology Innovation Center of Hunan Dongfanghong Construction Group, one of the first nine “green construction” pilot projects in Hunan, will also be showcased at the expo. This center, which was put into operation earlier this year, integrates green, low-carbon, and smart technologies to achieve high-quality development and improve safety in the construction industry.

The Changsha Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and Changsha Municipal Construction Project Quality and Safety Supervision Station have been actively promoting the use of technology to enhance safety in the construction field. By prioritizing “technical defense,” “human defense,” and “physical defense,” they aim to improve the modernization, informatization, and intelligence level of construction management.

The expo will feature various new measures, products, and technologies aimed at promoting safety through science and technology. The event will showcase smart construction projects that use advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things. These technologies enable precise positioning, real-time monitoring, and improved communication and collaboration throughout the construction process.

The construction industry in Changsha has been rapidly developing, but it faces challenges such as high resource and energy consumption, environmental pollution, and low safety and reliability. To overcome these challenges, the city has been focusing on the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry towards industrialization and intelligence. The goal is to achieve green and low-carbon development, improve safety levels, and ensure high-quality construction.

Changsha was selected as one of the first smart construction pilot cities in China in 2021. Since then, the city has been actively embracing intelligent construction and construction industrialization. By leveraging technological advancements and local development advantages, Changsha aims to become a benchmark for the industry and promote the adoption of smart construction practices nationwide.

Through the use of new technologies and materials, such as embedded electronic chips, real-time monitoring systems, and virtual reality safety experiences, construction sites in Changsha are becoming smarter and safer. These technologies enhance the refinement, informationization, and standardized management of construction projects, ultimately leading to green and intelligent construction practices.

The construction industry in Changsha is undergoing a transformation, moving towards intelligent and digital operations. Advanced technologies, such as BIM, AR, cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things, are being integrated into construction projects to achieve full-process digital management and support decision-making. Projects like the T3 terminal of the Changsha Airport reconstruction and expansion project showcase the successful implementation of these technologies.

The expo will serve as a platform for industry professionals to witness the latest advancements in intelligent construction and exchange ideas on how to further improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the industry. It is expected that the event will contribute to the continued development and prosperity of the construction industry in China.