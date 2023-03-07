The placement of the nineteenth issue of the Btp Italythe Italian government bond indexed to national inflation rate. The minimum real yield has risen compared to the last issues, thanks to the increase in interest rates, with the provisional minimum coupon which is 2%(in 2022 the coupon was 1.6%) and will be pagate every six months along with capital appreciation due to inflation in the same semester. The final coupon will instead be communicated at the opening of the fourth day of issue, Thursday 9 March, and may be confirmed or revised upwards with respect to that previously communicated.

Il Btp Italia (IT0005532715) has a duration of 5 years, expiring on 14 March 2028, and is indexed to national inflation on the basis of the Istat FOI index. Furthermore, for this issue of Btp Italia the Ministry of Economy and Finance has also provided for a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of invested capital for those who purchase it when issued and hold it until maturity.

In detail, whoever subscribes to the Btp Italia essentially lend money to the Italian state, which undertakes to return it in 5 years at a pre-established rate. The particularity of this asset is that it is indexed to inflation every six months. For example, if inflation is 8% then the interest rate will go up 8%.

Ma it is worth investing in the Btp Italia? Let’s see the advantages and disadvantages.

The advantages of the BTP Italia

Adjustment to inflation and deflation

The moment is historically difficult, with a level of inflation that is eroding the purchasing power of savers. Here, with the BTP Italia, the inflation risk is completely eliminated, given that if inflation rises, the interest rate paid to the saver will consequently increase. In particular, the Btp Italia pays interest every 6 months at a fixed rate on the capital revalued on the basis of the inflation of the reference semester, on the basis of the Istat index on consumer prices for families of workers and employees (FOI).

The other important advantage of this instrument is that it not only protects savers against the risk of inflation continuing to rise, but also offers a parachute even in the event of deflation (decrease in prices). In the latter case, the yield on the bond will not be reduced but will simply be considered as zero inflation and therefore the saver, in a deflationary scenario, will still pocket the interest rate (the guaranteed minimum which is now equal to 2 %).

Unconstrained investment

Investing in the BTP Italy does not bind the saver over time, which can always resell it before the final expiry on the secondary market.

Loyalty bonuses

The Btp Italia offers us a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of invested capital for those who purchase it when issued and hold it until maturity.

No fees

It is possible to invest in Btp Italia without paying any entrance fee.

12.5% ​​tax relief

Like all other government bonds, the BTP Italia also provides for a tax relief at 12.5%. We remind you that European government bonds enjoy preferential taxation. In fact, while on capital gains, for example on the stock market, we Italians pay the 26%, in the case of government bonds, the taxation on returns has been reduced to 12.5%, much lower than what we are going to pay, for example, on profits made from an investment in the stock market.

No exchange risk

If we invest in an American Treasury, the American debt security, we suffer the exchange rate risk, as that bond is quoted in dollars and therefore we will earn interest in dollars. But if during the life of the security the dollar were to lose ground against the euro, then we would feel the exchange rate risk, as we bought dollars. On the contrary, in the case of the Btp Italia it is quoted in euros and therefore does not suffer from exchange rate risk.

Guaranteed minimum return

Il Btp Italia offers a minimum guaranteed return of 2% (provisional for now) to which the Italian inflation rate will have to be addedbased on the Istat FOI index, excluding tobacco, i.e. the consumer price index for blue and white-collar families, net of tobacco.

Capital revalued from semester to semester

In the case of the BTP Italia, the invested capital is reassessed from semester to semester and therefore when the coupon is paid, every six months (interest + inflation), the capital revalued at inflation is also obtained.

Long-term investment horizon

Having a duration of 5 years, the Btp Italia leads the saver who buys it to think in a medium-term perspective when you invest.

Italy risk

With the Btp Italia, we are by lending money to a State that has various difficulties and even if the country’s private wealth is high, the risk of default, albeit small, exists. It is no coincidence that the most important rating agencies attribute a BBB score to our country: a very low rating (with a low average debt quality) when compared with that of Germany, for example (AAA).

In the much feared and remote case of default, the Italian State would be forced to restructure its debt and therefore could change coupons, interest and terms of one’s government bonds, including those of the BTP Italia.

The disadvantages of the BTP Italia

Minimum lot

Il The minimum denomination that a saver can purchase of Btp Italia is, as usual, €1,000.

This means that it is not possible to buy €800 or €1,200 of Btp Italia ma you can only buy them 1,000 by 1,000. This is a con, as small savers are “forced” to buy a defined cut, which it may be too high for savers with less money to invest or constitute a very significant part of their assets, to the detriment of diversification.

Duration 8 years

If I buy it now and bring it to maturity, unless Italy goes bankrupt, I have the certainty of return especially adjusted to inflationbut this occurs only and only if I complete (expiry) my Btp.

But as we know government bonds fluctuate in price because I can buy it and then sell it before maturity on the secondary market and if the bond trades below par (below 100) then I will suffer a loss and 5 years is neither too long nor too long. brief. In any case, if you have the intention right from the start to bring it to maturity, this risk does not exist.

Comparison with the classic 5-year fixed-coupon BTPs

At the moment the classic 5-year Btp with a maturity in 2028 and a fixed coupon has a annual gross yield above 4% nominal. From this point of view, the Btp Italia is convenient and therefore will distribute a higher yield only if the average annual inflation for the next five years is above 2%

In conclusion, the Btp Italia is a product suitable for all savers who do not have an immediate need for liquidity invested in this security, have a long-term investment horizon and want to protect their assets from inflation/deflation, without exposing themselves to a high risk, as happens when investing in shares.