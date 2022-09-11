Source title: Advantech and China Institute of Apparel Science and Technology signed a strategic cooperation agreement to start digital innovation in the apparel industry

On September 9, Advantech, a global IoT manufacturer, and China Apparel Technology Innovation Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as the Research Institute) successfully held a signing ceremony at the Advantech Innovation R&D Center. Innovate, promote demonstration and innovative applications, and jointly start a journey of integration between the clothing industry and the digital revolution. ChinaApparel Science and Innovation Research InstituteConsulting Director Xu Bingshun (left)andresearchmagnificent（China）General Manager Luo Huancheng (right) signed the cooperation agreement In the most basic needs of people’s livelihood, clothing, food, housing, and transportation are the top priority. With the changes of the times, the clothing industry is also being penetrated, driven, and reshaped by new power, and is being baptized by the wave of digitalization. The research institute is a public service platform for the apparel industry jointly established by the China National Garment Association and the government. As a pioneer in exploring the digital-intelligence transformation of the apparel industry, it is well aware that data has become an important new production material for intelligent manufacturing, and the apparel industry goes from fabric research and development to production. Manufacturing, downstream logistics, and marketing are all driven by data to varying degrees and evolve towards digitalization and intelligence. Xu Bingshun, consulting director of the China Academy of Fashion Technology Innovation, said that the clothing industry is the “light” force of the manufacturing industry. Although the products and processes are relatively “light”, the production process also has the general characteristics of the manufacturing industry: the real-time nature of automated big data Strong requirements for stability and security. Therefore, when choosing a digital intelligence partner, the research institute pays attention to three considerations: first, the stability and reliability of product performance; second, from the overall and long-term perspective of digital transformation, Software and hardware adaptability and cross-scenario compatibility must conform to the mainstream; in addition, it must also meet the rigid conditions of cost control, matching the level of digitization and profit in the apparel industry. See also Twitter about the barricades against Musk's offer. Doubts about liquidity “The cooperation between Advantech and the research institute started two years ago. From interactive large screens, central control platforms to smart factories, and deep integration, Advantech has helped the research institute to build a leading role in the apparel industry in terms of data collection, computing power support, and remote equipment management. Industrial Internet of Things. In the future, we will combine Advantech’s technical accumulation and practical experience in smart factories, and work with the research institute to jointly promote the transformation and development of the clothing industry to smart manufacturing and low-carbon manufacturing.” Yan Mingji, senior director of Advantech’s intelligent service IoT business group, introduced . The digital intelligence technology with the Internet of Things as the core is promoting the innovation and rapid development of the clothing industry. In the future, more and more digital technology supply will break through the technical barriers, cost shackles, and circle gaps, and rush into the clothing industry. As a global IoT manufacturer, Advantech devotes itself to helping the apparel industry carry out digital and intelligent innovation. This time, it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the research institute, which will officially start the integration of the apparel industry and the digital and intelligent revolution, and jointly explore the future new form of human-computer interaction and clothing manufacturing. Continue to write a new chapter of clothing civilization driven by digital intelligence.

On September 9, Advantech, a global IoT manufacturer, and China Apparel Technology Innovation Research Institute (hereinafter referred to as the Research Institute) successfully held a signing ceremony at the Advantech Innovation R&D Center. Innovate, promote demonstration and innovative applications, and jointly start a journey of integration between the clothing industry and the digital revolution.

ChinaApparel Science and Innovation Research InstituteConsulting Director Xu Bingshun (left)andresearchmagnificent（China）General Manager Luo Huancheng (right) signed the cooperation agreement

In the most basic needs of people’s livelihood, clothing, food, housing, and transportation are the top priority. With the changes of the times, the clothing industry is also being penetrated, driven, and reshaped by new power, and is being baptized by the wave of digitalization. The research institute is a public service platform for the apparel industry jointly established by the China National Garment Association and the government. As a pioneer in exploring the digital-intelligence transformation of the apparel industry, it is well aware that data has become an important new production material for intelligent manufacturing, and the apparel industry goes from fabric research and development to production. Manufacturing, downstream logistics, and marketing are all driven by data to varying degrees and evolve towards digitalization and intelligence.

Xu Bingshun, consulting director of the China Academy of Fashion Technology Innovation, said that the clothing industry is the “light” force of the manufacturing industry. Although the products and processes are relatively “light”, the production process also has the general characteristics of the manufacturing industry: the real-time nature of automated big data Strong requirements for stability and security. Therefore, when choosing a digital intelligence partner, the research institute pays attention to three considerations: first, the stability and reliability of product performance; second, from the overall and long-term perspective of digital transformation, Software and hardware adaptability and cross-scenario compatibility must conform to the mainstream; in addition, it must also meet the rigid conditions of cost control, matching the level of digitization and profit in the apparel industry.

“The cooperation between Advantech and the research institute started two years ago. From interactive large screens, central control platforms to smart factories, and deep integration, Advantech has helped the research institute to build a leading role in the apparel industry in terms of data collection, computing power support, and remote equipment management. Industrial Internet of Things. In the future, we will combine Advantech’s technical accumulation and practical experience in smart factories, and work with the research institute to jointly promote the transformation and development of the clothing industry to smart manufacturing and low-carbon manufacturing.” Yan Mingji, senior director of Advantech’s intelligent service IoT business group, introduced .

The digital intelligence technology with the Internet of Things as the core is promoting the innovation and rapid development of the clothing industry. In the future, more and more digital technology supply will break through the technical barriers, cost shackles, and circle gaps, and rush into the clothing industry. As a global IoT manufacturer, Advantech devotes itself to helping the apparel industry carry out digital and intelligent innovation. This time, it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the research institute, which will officially start the integration of the apparel industry and the digital and intelligent revolution, and jointly explore the future new form of human-computer interaction and clothing manufacturing. Continue to write a new chapter of clothing civilization driven by digital intelligence.