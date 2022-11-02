Home Business Advertising Giant Advise Brands to Pause Ads on Musk’s Twitter – WSJ
Advertising Giant Advise Brands to Pause Ads on Musk's Twitter – WSJ

Advertising Giant Advise Brands to Pause Ads on Musk’s Twitter – WSJ

Ads make up 89% of Twitter’s revenue in 2021.


Photo credit: JEFF CHIU/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Updated 02 Nov 2022 07:50 CST

Two major ad agencies are advising their clients to suspend paid advertising on Twitter, the latest example of advertisers taking a cautious stance on the site after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the site.

The Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) wrote in an email seen by The Wall Street Journal on Monday: “The current situation is unpredictable and chaotic, an environment that fosters bad behavior. and unsafe behavior. We cannot say with confidence right now that Twitter is a safe place for brands.”

Havas Media is also advising clients to suspend Twitter ads in the U.S. over concerns about the company’s ability to monitor its content, the sources said.

A Twitter spokesman declined to comment.

Musk has started meeting with top advertisers to try to reassure them about where Twitter is going, and to offer to meet directly with clients, according to the sources. Over the weekend, Twitter staff reached out to executives at several top ad holding companies to arrange this week’s meeting for Musk, according to some of those sources.

Several top ad-buying firms have taken a wait-and-see approach to changes taking place at Twitter, according to advertising executives.

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

